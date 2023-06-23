Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi and President Biden raise a toast for India-US relations at White House State Dinner

    State Dinner at the White House: The evening was marked by pleasant and jovial exchanges as both President Biden and Prime Minister Modi raised a toast, creating lighthearted moments that added warmth to the special evening

    PM Modi and President Biden raise a toast for India-US relations at White House State Dinner
    First Published Jun 23, 2023, 8:02 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised a toast to India and the United partnership and to the people of both countries at the State Dinner hosted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden in his honour at the White House. "Mr President, this evening is made become even more special due to the presence of the people of our two countries," PM Modi said. He also thanked Dr Jill Biden for her personal efforts in making this visit a grand success. 

    Recalling their meeting in Japan when President Biden had mentioned his problem of inviting guests for the State Dinner, PM Modi said, "I hope you were able to fit in everyone tonight."

    Hailing the Indian American community, the Prime Minister said: "Indian Americans have come a long way in this country and they have played a significant role in the development of this country. They are contributing in every field. They are making their mark everywhere. And now some of them are in the White House." 

    From marinated millet to saffron-infused risotto... Curated menu at State Dinner for PM Modi (WATCH)

    "With every passing day, Indians and Americans understand each other better. Amidst the love for baseball, cricket is getting popular in the US. The US team is trying its best to qualify for World Cup in India this year. I wish them all the best," he added.

    The Prime Minister then applauded President Biden. "I first met you nearly a decade ago. You are soft-spoken but when it comes to action you are very strong. Today, I and President Biden spoke on a wide range of issues. I think our teams got tired of taking notes."

    He recalled how, during his 2014 banquet, he could not eat because of Navaratri. "I remember you asked me what I am going to eat. But I could not as I was fasting. I will make up for that today."

    Biden, while raising his toast, said, "The good news for both is us, neither of us drinks. It's just ginger ale."

    The president repeated his usual joke about his grandfather had told him that if 'you offer a toast with a non-alcoholic drink, you must do it with your left hand'.

    Joining Prime Minister Modi and the Bidens on the Head Table were Thomas L Friedman and Ann B Friedman, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, Martin Luther King III and Andrea Waters King, Maria Teresa Kumar and Raj Udiaver Kumar, Ralph Lauren and Ricky Lauren, Dr Denis Mukwege and Madeleine Kaboyi, Maulik Pancholy and Ryan Corvaia, and US Senator Charles E Schumer and Elizabeth Weiland.

    PM Modi's US visit: Meet Nina Curtis, the vegetarian chef who fed 300 guests at the State Dinner

    Last Updated Jun 23, 2023, 9:25 AM IST
