Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to visit Kargil for Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations. Parliament paid homage to the martyrs of the 1999 war. Singh also hailed the new BHAVYA Rasayan Scheme, calling it a landmark initiative for India.

Kargil Vijay Diwas Commemorations

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will embark on a two-day visit to Kargil and Ladakh from Saturday and will attend the Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations at Drass on July 26.

Earlier in the day, members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha paid tributes to soldiers who had laid down their lives during the Kargil war.

Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan said that the nation will observe Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26 to commemorate India's victory in the Kargil War of 1999 and to honour the brave officers and soldiers of our Armed Forces who defended the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our nation with exemplary courage, valour and unwavering devotion to duty.

"This House pays its respectful homage to the gallant martyrs who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation. We also express our profound gratitude to all members of the Armed Forces whose indomitable courage, steadfast determination and selfless dedication in the face of extraordinary challenges continue to inspire the nation and reaffirm our collective resolve to uphold the unity, sovereignty and integrity of the country," he said.

Rajnath Singh Hails BHAVYA Rasayan Scheme

Meanwhile Rajnath Singh welcomed the Union Cabinet's approval of the Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojana Rasayan (BHAVYA Rasayan) Scheme, describing it as a landmark initiative. Singh said the scheme will lead to the establishment of world-class chemical parks across the country.

"The Union Cabinet chaired by PM Shri @narendramodi ji, has approved the landmark BHAVYA Rasayan Scheme, a significant initiative that will transform India's chemical manufacturing landscape through the establishment of world-class chemical parks,"he said on X.

"This path-breaking decision will strengthen the entire chemical value chain, attract significant domestic and global investments, generate large-scale employment, promote sustainable industrial development with modern environmental infrastructure, enhance India's integration with global value chains and reinforce the vision of Aatmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat. I thank PM Modi for his forward-looking decision," he added.