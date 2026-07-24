Delhi Traffic Police advised citizens to avoid unnecessary travel and use alternate routes due to prohibitory orders under Section 163 BNSS amid NEET protests. App-based mobility and delivery services have been asked to regulate operations.

Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory Amid Protests

The Delhi Traffic Police on Friday advised citizens to avoid unnecessary travel in notified areas and use alternate routes in view of prohibitory orders issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.

The Traffic Police said app-based mobility services, ride-hailing platforms, food delivery services, logistics and e-commerce companies have also been advised to regulate their operations in the restricted areas during the period of the prohibitory orders. This comes amid ongoing protests in the national capital over the NEET exam paper leak.

"In view of the prohibitory orders under Section 163 BNSS, 2023, citizens are advised to avoid unnecessary travel to the notified area and use alternate routes wherever possible. App-based mobility, ride-hailing, food delivery, logistics and e-commerce platforms are advised to regulate operations in the restricted area for the duration of the prohibitory orders to support public safety and maintain law & order," as per Delhi Traffic Police.

🚨 Traffic Advisory In view of the prohibitory orders under Section 163 BNSS, 2023, citizens are advised to avoid unnecessary travel to the notified area and use alternate routes wherever possible. App-based mobility, ride-hailing, food delivery, logistics and e-commerce… pic.twitter.com/k3mYGU0I52 — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) July 24, 2026

It added that the advisory has been issued to support public safety and maintain law and order.

Delhi Police Debunks Misinformation

Earlier, Delhi Police dismissed a viral graphic which claimed that a Delhi Police Women Head Constable had died during the Jantar Mantar protest, asserting that no such incident had taken place and warning of strict legal action against those responsible for creating and circulating the misinformation.

In a post on its official X handle, Delhi Police urged the public not to believe or share unverified information. The Delhi Police, in its post on X, said, "A fabricated graphic falsely claiming that a Delhi Police Women Head Constable died during the Jantar Mantar protest is fake and fabricated. No such incident has occurred. This is malicious, and strict legal action will be taken against those creating, circulating or amplifying such fake content. Do not believe or share unverified information."

CJP Representatives Meet Union Ministers

Earlier in the day, representatives of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) met Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh to discuss their demands related to the ongoing agitation. Following the meeting, the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) claimed that the government had sought time till Saturday afternoon to deliberate on their demand for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)