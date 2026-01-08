Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel lauded PM Modi for preserving heritage ahead of his Somnath visit for the Swabhiman Parv. The event features a 72-hour Omkar chant, marking 1000 years since the temple's first attack, a history Modi noted on 'X'.

CM Patel Praises PM Modi for Preserving Heritage

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his role in promoting India's cultural heritage, saying that the PM has advanced development while preserving the nation's traditions. Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to visit Somnath on January 11 to participate in the Somnath Swabhiman Parv celebrations.

"Somnath temple was attacked a thousand years ago. The temple is our symbol of faith. PM Modi has moved forward by taking our heritage along with development. We have an opportunity to connect with our culture. Let's connect with everyone and show our pride," Bhupendra Patel told reporters.

'Somnath Swabhiman Parv' Kicks Off

Meanwhile, Gujarat Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi on Thursday said the three-day Somnath Swabhiman Parv began on January 8, with the voices of Rishikumars marking the start of 72-hour Omkar chanting.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi celebrated his birthday with children with disabilities, and later visited the Somnath Temple in Gandhinagar.

Sanghavi said the three-day Somnath Swabhiman Parv began on January 8 with a 72-hour Omkar chanting, led by Rishikumars and thousands of devotees from across the country. He highlighted that various cultural programs would be organised throughout the Swabhiman Parv celebrations.

"The Somnath Swabhiman Parv begins today. From 9 o'clock today, with the voices of Rishikumars, along with thousands of Somnath devotees who have arrived from states and across the country, the 72-hour Omkar chanting has begun... Despite numerous attempts by many invaders like Mahmud of Ghazni, they could not do anything to our faith to this day... On the 8th, 9th, and 10th, people will also chant for 72 hours, and in the evening, people will be present together for the Maha Aarti... Cultural programs have also been organised alongside...On the 10th, Prime Minister Modi is also coming to Somnath," he told reporters.

PM Modi Recalls Temple's History of Resilience

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday shared memories from his earlier visits to the Somnath Temple, highlighting the resilience of faith despite repeated historical attacks on the shrine.

In a post on social media platform 'X', the Prime Minister said that the assault on the Somnath Temple in January 1026, followed by several subsequent attacks, failed to weaken the spiritual resolve of the people. Instead, he noted, these events strengthened India's cultural unity and led to the temple's repeated reconstruction.

"The Somnath Swabhiman Parv is commencing auspiciously from today. A thousand years ago, in January 1026, the Somnath Temple endured the first attack in its history. The attack of the year 1026 and the numerous assaults that followed thereafter could not shake our eternal faith. On the contrary, these strengthened the sentiment of India's cultural unity, and the Somnath Temple was repeatedly revived and rebuilt. I am sharing some pictures from my previous visits to Somnath. If you have also been to Somnath, please do share your pictures with #SomnathSwabhimanParv," PM Modi wrote on 'X'.

The Somnath Swabhiman Parv will be observed from January 8 to January 11, during which a range of programmes highlighting India's spiritual heritage, cultural pride and social values will be held. (ANI)