Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    PM Modi acknowledges 'beti' for bringing his painting in Kanker; assures to write letter (WATCH)

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023: PM Modi’s first rally in the poll-bound state was held in the Naxalite-hit Kanker district that is going to polls in the first phase of two-phased polls in the state. Watch a heartwarming moment where he acknowledged a little girl who brought his painting and assured her that he would write a letter to her.
     

    PM Modi acknowledges beti for bringing his painting in Kanker assures to write letter WATCH gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 2, 2023, 6:29 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed an election rally in the Naxalite-hit Kanker district in election-bound Chhattisgarh. During the rally, PM Modi saw a little girl holding a sketch of him and asked the officials to bring it to him. PM Modi also asked the 'beti' to write her address and assured her that he will write a letter to her.

    Continuing his rally, PM Modi attacked Congress and emphasised how the BJP decided to back the daughter of a tribal family, the President of the country but Congress decided to oppose it.

    At the event, he launched an attack on Congress, saying, "BJP decided to make the daughter of a tribal family the President for the first time in history, but Congress opposed it. They disseminated false information about her. The Congress outrage was directed against the tribal females rather than the BJP."

    Also Read | Mahua Moitra storms out of ethics panel meeting, says 'asked filthy questions' (WATCH)

    Notably, Kanker district will go to polls in the first phase of two-phased polls in the state.  The polling in Chhattisgarh will take place in two phases. The first phase of polling for 20 seats in Chhattisgarh will take place on November 7, 2023. The remaining 70 seats in the state will go to polls on November 17. 

    The counting of votes will take place on December 3. The tenure of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on 3 January 2024. 

    Under Raman Singh's leadership, the BJP ruled Chhattisgarh for 15 years (2003–2018). However, the party lost badly to the Congress in the 2018 assembly elections, and now it is trying to regain control of the state.

    Also Read | Telangana Election 2023: 'Kaleshwaram Project = KCR Family ATM,' tweets Rahul as he visits Medigadda Barrage

    Last Updated Nov 2, 2023, 6:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mahua Moitra storms out of ethics panel meeting says asked filthy questions WATCH gcw

    Mahua Moitra storms out of ethics panel meeting, says 'asked filthy questions' (WATCH)

    Kerala: Congress slams Kerala govt over extravagant Keraleeyam amid financial crisis in state rkn

    Kerala: Congress slams Kerala govt over extravagant Keraleeyam amid financial crisis in state

    Telangana Election 2023 BJP releases third list with 35 candidates gcw

    Telangana Election 2023: BJP releases third list with 35 candidates

    Parumala Palli Perunnal 2023: Know history, significance, customs of the festival rkn eai

    Parumala Palli Perunnal 2023: Know history, significance, customs of the festival

    Telangana Election 2023 Kaleshwaram Project KCR Family ATM tweets Rahul Gandhi as he visits Medigadda Barrage gcw

    Telangana Election 2023: 'Kaleshwaram Project = KCR Family ATM,' tweets Rahul as he visits Medigadda Barrage

    Recent Stories

    Mahua Moitra storms out of ethics panel meeting says asked filthy questions WATCH gcw

    Mahua Moitra storms out of ethics panel meeting, says 'asked filthy questions' (WATCH)

    ODI World Cup 2023: India posts a big total as Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer run the batting show avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: India posts a big total as Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer run the batting show

    Wrestling Top 10 performances by the Olympic Gold winner - Yogeshwar Dutt osf

    Top 10 performances by the Olympic Gold winner - Yogeshwar Dutt

    Virat Video: Man stuffing live worms inside momos in China leaves internet disgusted (WATCH) snt

    Viral Video: Man stuffing live worms inside momos in China leaves internet disgusted (WATCH)

    Vijay Mallya's son Sidhartha Mallya gets engaged at Halloween party (Photos) RBA

    Vijay Mallya's son Sidhartha Mallya gets engaged at Halloween party (Photos)

    Recent Videos

    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon
    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon