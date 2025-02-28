Prashant Kishor's jibe at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for party switch: 'Physically tired & mentally retired'| WATCH

Political strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor has launched a scatching attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, urging voters to wipe out the JD(U) in the upcoming elections.

Political strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor has launched a scatching attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, urging voters to wipe out the JD(U) in the upcoming elections. Branding Kumar as "physically tired and mentally retired," Kishor accused him of clinging to power by shamelessly switching alliances to suit his interests.

Addressing reporters in Patna, Kishor exposed the political somersaults that have kept Nitish Kumar in the CM’s chair despite JD(U)’s diminishing influence.

“To break this cycle, and to ensure that the arrow (JD(U)’s poll symbol) does not float with the lotus (BJP) nor burn bright with the lantern (RJD), I appeal to the people that they vote in a manner that the JD(U) does not win even one seat. Only then would we be rid of the chief minister who is physically tired and mentally retired,” he declared.

Kishor traced Kumar’s opportunistic alliances, recalling his split from the BJP in 2013, his return to the RJD camp in 2015, the sudden switch back to BJP in 2017, another flip to RJD in 2022, and his latest U-turn to the NDA last year.

The former JD(U) national vice president also took aim at the BJP, accusing it of using Kumar as a political pawn to retain power. He denounced the last-minute cabinet expansion, calling it a planned move to drain public funds under the guise of governance.

"Swearing in 7 new ministers 6 months before the term of this government ends simply means that they want to loot the people before tenure of the government ends," Kishor alleged.

As dissatisfaction brews among Bihar’s electorate, Kishor announced his grand rally, 'Badlo Bihar', scheduled for April 11. Confident of an overwhelming turnout, he claimed, "I wager that the turnout will break all records. Though we also foresee the possibility of the jittery ruling dispensation trying to pave hurdles by denying permission."

With speculation swirling over Nishant Kumar’s possible political debut, Kishor threw down the gauntlet to the chief minister himself. Responding to Nishant’s claims that his father is "100 per cent fit" to serve another term, Kishor issued a daring challenge:

"I do not want to say much about Nishant since he is not in public life. But I challenge his father to spell out the names of ministers in the state cabinet without looking at a piece of paper. If Nitish Kumar thus demonstrates his mental soundness, I would give up politics and start working for him."

Prashant Kishor’s bold rhetoric follows his recent arrest, which came after he staged a fast demanding the cancellation of the BPSC exams. As political temperatures soar in Bihar, his attacks on the Nitish-led NDA and the RJD opposition signal an emerging force ready to challenge the state’s status quo.

