Bengaluru is expected to have partly cloudy skies with temperatures around 28°C during the day and 19°C at night. The IMD warns of an intensifying cold wave across Karnataka, with northern districts seeing temperatures drop further.
Friday Weather Outlook for Bengaluru
Bengaluru is expected to experience periodic cloud cover on Friday, with daytime temperatures around 25°C and evening lows near 16°C. Humidity will remain moderate at 72%, and winds will blow at 25.2 km/h. Residents can expect brief sunny spells amid partly cloudy skies.
Air Quality Advisory
The city’s air quality will stay in the moderate range, with AQI values fluctuating between 90 and 200. Gentle winds will aid in dispersing pollutants, keeping conditions manageable. Citizens are advised to monitor AQI updates and follow health guidelines, especially those with respiratory concerns.
Temperature Trends Across Karnataka
Minimum temperatures across the state are expected to drop between November 27 and 30. In south-interior Karnataka, lows will range between 18-20°C, while north-interior regions will see 15-17°C. Night temperatures are unlikely to change much in the coming days due to the cyclonic effect in the Bay of Bengal.
Cold Wave Warning
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted an intensifying cold wave across Karnataka, with January expected to be the coldest month. Bengaluru may see temperatures drop to 12°C, while northern districts such as Raichur, Belagavi, Bidar, Kalaburgi, Haveri, and Yadgir could experience lows as low as 6°C. Residents are advised to prepare for colder conditions in the coming weeks.
