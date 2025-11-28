Hyderabad Weather LATEST Update: Partial Sunshine and Cool Breezes Expected on Friday
Get the complete Hyderabad weather forecast for November 28. Expect partial sunshine, a max temp of 28°C, and a cool breeze. Click for full details on temperatures and wind.
Hyderabad Weather on Friday
Hyderabad is expected to have partial sunshine on November 28. The sky will have a mix of clouds and clear periods, letting sunlight come through at different times of the day.
Max temperature: 28°C
Min temperature: 15°C
Hyderabad Weather Today
The maximum temperature will be around 28°C, while the minimum will drop to about 15°C. This means the morning and night will feel cool, with a mild and pleasant afternoon.
Sunrise and Sunset Timings
The real feel temperature is likely to be around 29°C. It may seem slightly warmer during midday when the sun is out, but overall, the day should stay comfortable.
On November 28, the sun will rise at around 6:28 am. and set at about 5:39 pm, giving the city just over eleven hours of daylight.
Cool Breeze
Winds from the northeast will blow at about 15 km/h. This steady breeze will add to the cool feeling during the early hours and help keep the day easy to manage.
