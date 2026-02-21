Rahul Gandhi attacked PM Modi, calling him 'compromised' over the India-US trade deal following a US Supreme Court ruling on Trump's tariffs. Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi also slammed the deal, questioning its timing and terms.

Rahul Gandhi Accuses PM Modi of Betrayal

Following the US Supreme Court's ruling against the global tariffs imposed by former US President Donald Trump, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, reiterated his criticism of PM Narendra Modi regarding the India-US interim trade deal. In a post on X, Gandhi once again accused PM Modi of being "compromised" and said his "betrayal now stands exposed." He further claimed that the Prime Minister would be unable to renegotiate the trade deal and would "surrender again."

"The PM is compromised. His betrayal now stands exposed. He can't renegotiate. He will surrender again," Rahul Gandhi wrote.

US Supreme Court Ruling and Trump's Response

The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that the Trump administration exceeded its legal authority by using the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) of 1977 to impose broad-based import tariffs. Terming the SC's ruling as a "terrible decision", Trump announced he would sign an executive order for a 10% global tariff under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974. This authority allows for a temporary import surcharge (up to 15%) for 150 days to address balance-of-payments deficits.

Priyanka Chaturvedi Questions Trade Deal

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi questioned why India rushed into an interim trade deal instead of waiting for the apex court's decision. In a post on X, she noted that while the trade now attracts a 10% tariff following the court intervention, US imports to India continue at 0%. She also praised Brazil for maintaining its trade sovereignty despite being among the highest-tariffed nations.

Chaturvedi described the US court's ruling as a vindication. "Wonder why India rushed into a deal, giving up on energy purchase decisions, giving up on farmers' interests, rather than waiting for the US Supreme Court verdict? The trade is at 10% tariff now after the court intervention, but again, US imports to India at 0%. Well done Brazil for standing tall despite being amongst the highest tariffed nations, the country did not buckle and trade with its sovereignty. The US court decision is a vindication," Priyanka Chaturvedi said.

Criticism Over Russian Oil Purchase

In another post, referring to a report, Chaturvedi criticised government's stance on the purchase of Russian oil. "After the US Court intervention, China like the rest of the world is at 10-% tariff but hasn't signed up its rights to purchasing Russian oil so it's lapping up the cheap oil with no consequences. While India, too will be at 10% tariff but no leverage to buy the oil.. because we signed that away for a 'Historic 18% tariff' The genius of India's Trade Minister!" she said. (ANI)