Congress MP Vijay Vasanth moved an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha for an urgent discussion on the dire situation of over 1,000 Tamil Nadu fishermen stranded in Iran, demanding their immediate evacuation and assistance due to acute food shortages.

Plight of Stranded Fishermen Raised in Parliament

Congress' Kanniyakumari MP Vijay Vasanth on Wednesday moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha, demanding an urgent discussion on the plight of over 1,000 fishermen from Tamil Nadu who are reportedly stranded in Iran and nearby islands.

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In his adjournment motion notice, the MP highlighted reports indicating that the fishermen are facing an acute food shortage and panic, describing the situation as "dire" and requiring immediate intervention. "These individuals, who are citizens of India, are unable to survive and are in urgent need of assistance," the letter stated. He urged the House to suspend regular business to deliberate on the matter and pressed the government to take swift action, including: Evacuating the stranded fishermen on a war footing, providing immediate food and medical assistance, relocating them to safe locations, initiating diplomatic measures to ensure their safe return to India

Stressing the urgency of the crisis, the MP said the government must act without delay to ensure the safety and well-being of the affected fishermen. "The government must take immediate action to address this crisis and ensure the safety and well-being of these citizens," reads the notice.

Lok Sabha's Legislative Agenda

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha will resume discussion on the Finance Bill 2026, with Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman moving that it be passed. The Bill seeks to implement the government's financial proposals for the upcoming fiscal year. It is expected to be taken up for passing following the discussions.

Moreover, the Union Finance Minister is expected to move the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which is listed for consideration and passage. This Bill seeks to further amend the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

Other Parliamentary Business

The Lok Sabha will take up key legislative and procedural business, including Question Hour, tabling of official papers, and presentation of committee reports. This will be followed by the consideration of any pending government business carried over from the revised agenda of the previous sitting. (ANI)