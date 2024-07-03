'Please convey words of sympathy and support...' Russian President expresses condolences over Hathras stampede

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday expressed condolences over the stampede at a religious congregation in Uttar Pradesh in which 121 people were killed.

"Kindly accept the most sincere condolences over the tragic accident in Uttar Pradesh," it post added. "Please convey words of sympathy and support to the near and dear ones of the deceased as well as wishes for a speedy recovery of all injured," Putin reportedly said, according to the Embassy.

A stampede at a religious congregation killed 121 people as devotees suffocated to their deaths and bodies piled atop each other in the worst such tragedy in recent years. The stampede occurred during a crowded religious gathering, leading to chaos and a significant number of casualties. The exact cause of the stampede is still under investigation.

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday lodged an FIR against the organisers of the religious congregation, accusing them of hiding evidence and flouting conditions with 2. 5 lakh people gathering for the event in which only 80,000 were permitted.

