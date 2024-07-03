Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Please convey words of sympathy and support...' Russian President expresses condolences over Hathras stampede

     Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday expressed condolences over the stampede at a religious congregation in Uttar Pradesh in which 121 people were killed.

    Please convey words of sympathy and support...' Russian President Vladimir Putin extend condolences over Hathras stampede gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 3, 2024, 4:17 PM IST

    Russia President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday sent a condolence message to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the tragic stampede in Hathras which claimed 121 lives. Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences to Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the terrible stampede in Uttar Pradesh, according to a social media post on X by the Russian Embassy.

    "Kindly accept the most sincere condolences over the tragic accident in Uttar Pradesh," it post added. "Please convey words of sympathy and support to the near and dear ones of the deceased as well as wishes for a speedy recovery of all injured," Putin reportedly said, according to the Embassy.

    A stampede at a religious congregation killed 121 people as devotees suffocated to their deaths and bodies piled atop each other in the worst such tragedy in recent years. The stampede occurred during a crowded religious gathering, leading to chaos and a significant number of casualties. The exact cause of the stampede is still under investigation.

    The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday lodged an FIR against the organisers of the religious congregation, accusing them of hiding evidence and flouting conditions with 2. 5 lakh people gathering for the event in which only 80,000 were permitted.

    Last Updated Jul 3, 2024, 4:18 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    In Rajya Sabha, PM Modi announces decrease in Manipur violence, schools back in session AJR

    In Rajya Sabha, PM Modi announces decrease in Manipur violence, schools back in session

    BIZARRE Tamil Nadu woman makes 'Mutton Keema cake'; netizens aren't happy (WATCH) gcw

    BIZARRE! Tamil Nadu woman makes 'Mutton Keema cake'; netizens aren't happy (WATCH)

    PM Modi's Rajya Sabha address prompts Opposition walkout, draws Jagdeep Dhankhar's critique AJR

    PM Modi's Rajya Sabha address prompts Opposition walkout, draws Jagdeep Dhankhar's critique

    Karnataka to introduce online booking for all trekking spots after July third week announces forest minister vkp

    Karnataka to introduce online booking for all trekking spots after July 3rd week, announces forest minister

    Hathras stampede: Bhole Baba had held 'satsang' even during Covid, here's what happened next AJR

    Hathras stampede: Bhole Baba had held 'satsang' even during Covid, here's what happened next

    Recent Stories

    A look at Nita Ambani's favourite Lakkha Buti saree RKK

    A look at Nita Ambani's favourite Lakkha Buti saree

    In Rajya Sabha, PM Modi announces decrease in Manipur violence, schools back in session AJR

    In Rajya Sabha, PM Modi announces decrease in Manipur violence, schools back in session

    Milestone alert! Hardik Pandya becomes 1st Indian to clinch top spot in ICC T20I all-rounders' rankings snt

    Milestone alert! Hardik Pandya becomes 1st Indian to clinch top spot in ICC T20I all-rounders' rankings

    Caught on camera: 2 wounded in terror stabbing at Israel's Karmiel mall, suspected terrorist shot dead (WATCH) snt

    Caught on camera: 2 wounded in terror stabbing at Israel's Karmiel mall, suspected terrorist shot dead (WATCH)

    BIZARRE Tamil Nadu woman makes 'Mutton Keema cake'; netizens aren't happy (WATCH) gcw

    BIZARRE! Tamil Nadu woman makes 'Mutton Keema cake'; netizens aren't happy (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Maharashtra Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH) AJR

    Maharashtra: Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon