Southern Railway has directed its divisions to penalise passengers who create a nuisance by playing loud music, watching Reels, or making noisy phone calls on trains. Under Section 145 of the Railways Act, offenders can face fines up to Rs 1,000, removal from premises, or even imprisonment for persistent violations.

Indian Railways passengers who play Instagram Reels, watch videos or listen to music at high volume on their phones could face penalties if their behaviour disturbs fellow travellers. Southern Railway has directed its divisions to raise awareness about rules against creating a nuisance inside trains and on railway premises.

The directive addresses a common complaint among passengers: people playing audio through mobile speakers, making loud phone calls and using noisy ringtones in crowded coaches, particularly air-conditioned compartments.

Under the provisions cited in the railway communication, passengers who create a nuisance may face a fine of up to ₹1,000 and other action. Those who continue the behaviour despite being directed to stop by an authorised railway employee could face more serious penalties, including imprisonment.

What Is the Fine for Playing Reels or Music Loudly on Trains?

The Southern Railway communication refers to Section 145 of the Railways Act, 1989, as amended through the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Act, 2026. Under the provisions described in the directive, conduct amounting to a nuisance can attract a penalty of up to Rs 1,000. Action may also include removal from railway premises and forfeiture of a passenger's pass or ticket, as applicable.

The consequences can become more severe if a passenger continues to cause a nuisance after being instructed to stop by an authorised railway employee. In such cases, the punishment may extend to simple imprisonment for up to six months, a fine of up to Rs 5,000, or both. These penalties are not an automatic punishment for every instance of playing a video on a phone. The circumstances of the incident and the applicable legal provisions determine the action that can be taken.

Railway Staff to Monitor Noise Complaints

Southern Railway has asked its divisions to spread awareness through announcements at railway stations and notices displayed at relevant locations. The communication calls for announcements in English, Hindi and regional languages so that passengers understand the rules.

Authorised commercial railway staff, including personnel at or above the ticket examiner level, have been empowered under the directive to take action in eligible cases.

The move comes amid complaints about passengers playing music, films and short-form videos through phone speakers, as well as making prolonged or loud calls while others are trying to rest.

Railway Board Had Issued Guidelines in 2012

Rules discouraging noisy mobile phone use on trains are not entirely new. The Railway Board had issued guidelines in 2012 asking passengers to avoid loud conversations, lengthy phone calls and disturbing ringtones.

The latest enforcement push reflects concerns that the widespread use of mobile internet and video-sharing platforms has made noise a recurring problem in shared spaces.

Passengers travelling in enclosed coaches, especially on long-distance journeys, can be particularly affected by loud audio and conversations. Railway authorities are therefore urging travellers to be considerate of those around them.

What Should Train Passengers Do?

Passengers can help maintain a peaceful environment by following a few simple precautions:

Use earphones: Listen to music, watch videos and browse Reels with earphones instead of playing audio through speakers.

Keep phone calls quiet: Avoid shouting or having lengthy conversations in crowded coaches.

Reduce ringtone volume: Keep the phone on silent or vibration mode whenever possible.

Respect fellow passengers: Avoid playing audio or videos that disturb people who are resting.

Report persistent disturbances: Passengers can use the Rail Madad app to raise railway-related complaints.

The railway advisory is a reminder that mobile phone use in shared public spaces comes with a responsibility to respect others. A small change, such as using earphones and keeping conversations quiet, can make train journeys more comfortable for everyone.