A father travelling with his six-month-old baby recently shared how Indian Railways came to his rescue after he unexpectedly ran out of small-sized diapers during the journey.

Indian Railways has undergone a significant transformation in recent years, from expanding electrification across its broad gauge network to introducing Vande Bharat trains on several routes. Now, a heartwarming passenger experience has highlighted how its grievance redressal system can make a difference during unexpected situations.

A father travelling with his six-month-old baby recently shared how Indian Railways came to his rescue after he unexpectedly ran out of small-sized diapers during the journey. He turned to RailMadad, the official grievance redressal platform for railway passengers, and received a prompt response.

In a post on X, the passenger, identified as Debiprasad, described how the railway authorities arranged diapers for his infant after he submitted a complaint.

"This is what transformation looks like. Ran out of small-size diapers for my 6-month-old baby. Raised a RailMadad complaint at 10:07 AM," the passenger wrote.

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Indian Railways Responds To Passenger's RailMadad Complaint

Following the complaint, the father said he received a response from RailMadad and the Pantry Car manager, assuring him that diapers would be arranged at Gaya Junction.

"You will be provided with baby diapers upon arrival at Gaya Junction. We apologise for the inconvenience caused. We are temporarily closing your complaint and are working on it offline. Voluntary assistance will be provided to you through the relevant mechanisms," read the closing remarks on the RailMadad app.

The railway staff acted swiftly, with the required diapers arranged at the next stoppage. He also revealed that both RailMadad officials and the Pantry Car manager contacted him within minutes of filing the complaint.

"Within 10 minutes, RailMadad and the Pantry Car Manager called. At the next stoppage, the diapers were arranged. From digital grievance redressal to faster, accountable passenger services, this is a very different railway experience," he said.

Father Clarifies He Paid For The Diapers

The passenger also clarified that he had carried diapers for his baby but had run out unexpectedly during the journey. He stressed that he paid for the diapers himself and did not seek any complimentary supplies or special treatment.

“I already had diapers with me, but they ran out unexpectedly during the journey. I raised a RailMadad complaint and paid for the diapers myself. I didn't ask for anything free or misuse any resource. I simply used a service when I genuinely needed help.”