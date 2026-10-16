A passenger on the Kaveri Express experienced a midnight medical emergency when a wireless earbud tip became lodged in his ear. After contacting the 139 railway helpline, Indian Railways promptly arranged for a doctor to meet the train and safely remove the object. The quick and efficient response earned widespread praise from netizens online.

The silicone tip of a wireless earbud became lodged in the ear of a train passenger, causing an unanticipated medical emergency in the middle of the night. Indian Railways employees arranged for a doctor to meet him on the train and offer the required medical help, so what might have easily turned into a stressful situation ended on a good note.

In a Reddit post titled "Had an unexpected medical emergency on an overnight train, and Indian Railroads genuinely surprised me with how responsive they were," the guy described his incident and commended Indian Railroads for their quick action.

The passenger said that while riding the Kaveri Express, the silicone tip of their wireless earbud became stuck in their left ear. He first believed he could take it out on his own, but in the process, he unintentionally pushed it more within. "I became concerned when I began to feel a blocked sensation and a slight burning," he stated.

He soon contacted railway helpline 139 and raised an emergency request. He added, “They called me back and asked whether I needed an ambulance. Eventually, railway staff and RPF got involved, and arrangements were made for a doctor to meet my train at Jolarpettai. The doctor examined my ear and removed the silicone tip effortlessly, without causing any pain. He also checked for bleeding afterwards."

The passenger was particularly impressed by the railway staff’s responsiveness. “I was on a moving train in the middle of the night, worried about and whether I’d have to abandon my journey. Instead of being left to figure everything out myself, people took my concern seriously and helped coordinate medical assistance," he added.

Internet Praises Indian Railways

The incident has since drawn the attention of other users, who have praised the railway for its prompt response, with one saying, “These new improvements are extremely underrated. Glad it worked out for you!"

“Had a similar experience… this medical emergency service of the railways is actually pretty good. Was travelling for the past 2 days with my mother when she suffered food poisoning. Doctors attended promptly and also provided medicines. Commendable step from the railways," another person shared.

Someone else commented, “That’s nothing new!!!! Rail madad has been the help sent from god himself…They are so damn fast!!!"