Union Minister Piyush Goyal held a 'Janata Darbar' in North Mumbai, resolving nearly 150 complaints on SRA projects. He assured residents that no one would be left homeless and directed officials to take immediate action on pending issues.

Union Minister and North Mumbai MP Piyush Goyal on Sunday at Mumbai's first-ever Slum Rehabilitation Authority 'Janata Darbar', resolved nearly 150 complaints related to SRA projects, providing major relief to hundreds of residents from the constituency.

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During the public hearing, he assured citizens that all SRA projects in North Mumbai would be planned in a manner that ensures that no resident is left homeless. According to an official release, the Janata Darbar, organised at Atal Smruti Udyan in Shimpoli, witnessed a large turnout of citizens.

Addressing the gathering, Goyal said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has empowered over 25 crore citizens by ensuring access to electricity, water, cooking gas, sanitation, and digital connectivity. He also highlighted that nearly 8 lakh kilometres of roads have been developed under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana. On similar lines, he said discussions have been held with the Chief Minister, Municipal Commissioner, SRA, and MMRDA officials to ensure that every resident in North Mumbai receives a permanent home in the same locality where they currently reside.

Action and Directives at the Hearing

During the hearing, Goyal personally reviewed several issues related to eligibility, housing allocation, biometric complications, pending rent payments, and disputes concerning rehabilitation flats under SRA schemes. He directed the SRA officials present at the venue to take immediate action on these complaints, a release stated.

He also instructed authorities to blacklist developers who fail to pay rent to residents and initiate strict legal action against them. Several pending complaints regarding biometric verification, unpaid rent, eligibility disputes, and flat allotment were resolved during the event. Goyal further stated that, if necessary, residents themselves should have the freedom to select an appropriate developer group for SRA projects, and assured that there would be no political interference in such decisions.

Broader Vision for North Mumbai

Emphasising his broader vision for Uttar Mumbai, he said that every family must have access to housing, education, healthcare, and employment or self-employment opportunities for the youth. He also highlighted the Skill Development Centre in Kandivali (East), where thousands of young men and women are receiving training, including opportunities that could help them secure jobs abroad. (ANI)