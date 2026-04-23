Union Minister Piyush Goyal predicts AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami will be the next Tamil Nadu CM. He cited high voter turnout as a positive sign and slammed the DMK and TMC for poor law and order, predicting an end to their family rule.

Goyal Predicts Victory for Palaniswami

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday asserted that All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami will assume office as the next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on May 4. He also expressed satisfaction over rising voter turnout.

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Speaking to reporters here, Goyal said, "Edappadi K Palaniswami will become the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on May 4. I am delighted that the results of the work we have undertaken in Tamil Nadu over the last two to two-and-a-half years are now visible in the voting percentage. These results will demonstrate that the Election Commission has rectified the electoral process, which had been completely undermined for years by Mamata Banerjee through the induction of outsiders."

Union Minister Slams TMC, DMK Governments

Goyal also launched a sharp attack on the TMC and DMK governments, alleging a complete breakdown of the law and order situation in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, while expressing confidence that the ruling families in both states would soon be ousted from power.

"In West Bengal, the TMC has completely shattered law and order; the situation is no different in Tamil Nadu. I am fully confident that the Stalin family will be ousted from power in Tamil Nadu, and that the intimidating and threatening tactics employed against the people of West Bengal by the families of Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee will come to an end, allowing the people to live in peace and tranquillity," said Goyal.

High Voter Turnout Recorded

Tamil Nadu witnessed massive voter turnout in the Assembly polls, recording 82.24% till 5 PM, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Tamil Nadu also witnessed a sharp rise in turnout as the day progressed, with several districts nearing or surpassing the high-80% range. Karur led the state with 89.32%, followed by Salem at 88.02%, Erode at 87.59%, Dharmapuri at 87.28%, and Tiruppur at 86.33%. Ariyalur recorded 83.09%, Tiruchirappalli 82.76%, and Chennai 81.34%, indicating strong urban and semi-urban participation.

Meanwhile, Madurai (77.89%) and Thoothukudi (77.56%) reported relatively lower but still significant turnout figures.

Polling for the 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu and 152 constituencies in West Bengal began amid tight security this morning. The voting will conclude at 6:00 pm today.