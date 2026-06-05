Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta flagged off a Mini Marathon in Shimla on World Environment Day. The event, themed 'Clean Environment and Chitta-Free Life,' aimed to raise awareness against drug abuse and for environmental conservation.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta today flagged off a Mini Marathon from the historic Ridge Ground, Shimla, on the occasion of World Environment Day. The event was jointly organised by the Himachal Pradesh Police, Department of Environment, Science, Technology and Climate Change, and the Census Directorate, Himachal Pradesh.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The marathon was based on the theme "Clean Environment and Chitta-Free Life" and witnessed enthusiastic participation from people across Himachal Pradesh and neighbouring states. Personnel from Central Armed Police Forces, students from schools, colleges and universities, senior citizens and specially-abled participants also took part in large numbers.

The primary objective of the event was to create awareness about the menace of drug abuse while promoting environmental conservation, public health and social responsibility. The marathon also served as a platform to educate citizens about the ongoing Self-Enumeration Campaign being conducted by the Census Department.

Governor Emphasises Environmental Protection

Addressing the gathering, the Governor said that the people of Himachal Pradesh are fortunate to live in a state blessed with a pristine environment and clean air, which contribute significantly to a healthy lifestyle. He emphasised the need to preserve and protect the State's natural environment for future generations.

The Governor appreciated the overwhelming enthusiasm shown by participants and remarked that such public involvement reflects a growing commitment towards environmental protection and social causes. He said, "Development cannot be accepted at the cost of the environment. Environmental protection and a drug-free society are the foundations of a better future."

A Collective Fight Against Drug Abuse

Expressing concern over the growing challenge of drug abuse, the Governor lauded the efforts of the Himachal Pradesh Police for spreading awareness through innovative outreach programmes. He said that protecting the younger generation from the dangers of narcotics is a collective responsibility and can only be achieved when every section of society joins hands in the fight against drugs.

"When every section of society works shoulder to shoulder, Himachal Pradesh can certainly become a drug-free state," he said.

'Public Participation is Crucial'

The Governor further observed that public participation plays a crucial role in the success of any social campaign. He appreciated the efforts of the organising departments for ensuring the involvement of people from all walks of life and expressed confidence that such initiatives would yield positive and lasting results.

Cleanliness Begins at Home

Highlighting the importance of cleanliness, Gupta said that the habit of maintaining cleanliness must begin at the individual and family level. He urged citizens to adopt cleanliness as a way of life and contribute actively towards building a healthier and more sustainable society.

Commitment to a Green and Drug-Free Himachal

Earlier, the Governor administered a pledge to all participants, encouraging them to remain committed to cleanliness, environmental protection and a drug-free lifestyle. The Governor also interacted with the participants and motivated them to contribute towards preserving Himachal Pradesh's green cover and to stay away from substance abuse.

He visited an exhibition organised by the Department of Environment, Science, Technology and Climate Change and appreciated the efforts being undertaken to promote environmental awareness. He also signed the "Harit Himachal and Chitta-Mukt Himachal" campaign wall, reaffirming his commitment to both causes.

Mayor of Shimla Municipal Corporation Surender Chauhan, Director General of Police Ashok Tiwari, Secretary, Department of Environment, Science, Technology and Climate Change, Sushil Kumar Singla, Director of Census Operations, Himachal Pradesh, Deep Shikha Sharma, along with senior officers and other dignitaries, were also present on the occasion. (ANI)