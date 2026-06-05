On World Environment Day, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan plants a sapling as part of PM Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign. Meanwhile, Delhi is set to launch DUST Portal 2.0 to combat dust pollution, an AI-enabled monitoring platform.

Chouhan's Green Pledge on World Environment Day

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday planted saplings at Smart City Park on the occassion of World Environment Day.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Chouhan pledged to plant trees under PM Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign and has been doing so for around five and a half years now. "I plant trees every day. Today, everyone is planting across the country as per PM Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign... We have to act to protect our environment. I pledged to plant trees and have been doing so for around five and a half years now," he told ANI.

PM Modi Underscores Environmental Responsibility

World Environment Day (WED) is observed every year on June 5. It was established by the United Nations General Assembly in 1972 during the Stockholm Conference on the Human Environment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav's call for collective action and public participation in tackling environmental challenges through sustainable, nature-based solutions. Sharing the message on X, the Prime Minister underscored the importance of environmentally responsible development, with a greener Delhi symbolising India's commitment to balancing growth and ecological sustainability.

"On World Environment Day, Union Minister Shri @byadavbjp calls for collective action and public participation to address environmental challenges through nature-based solutions that are sustainable, cost-effective and capable of delivering long-term ecological benefits. He emphasises that a greener Delhi will be a symbol of India's commitment to balancing development with environmental responsibility," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) posted.

Delhi to Launch Advanced Portal to Tackle Dust Pollution

Recently, Delhi Minister for Environment, Forest & Wildlife, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, chaired a review meeting to assess the progress of the upcoming DUST Portal 2.0, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC)'s advanced AI-enabled environmental monitoring and compliance platform to strengthen Delhi's fight against dust pollution, which is scheduled for launch in the coming week. The portal will help monitor parameters such as the presence of high-density green anti-dust nets and anti-smog guns. Automatic alerts will be triggered if there is any deviation in pollution levels beyond the prescribed norms, enabling timely remedial action.

(ANI)