Union Minister Piyush Goyal expresses confidence in Edappadi K Palaniswami becoming the next CM of Tamil Nadu if the AIADMK-BJP alliance wins. He also attacked CM MK Stalin over his governance and a personal jibe about academic performance.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday exuded confidence that Edappadi K Palaniswami will be elected as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu if the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led (AIADMK) alliance comes to power.

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While adressing a press conference here, he urged the people to support the AIADMK-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance. "All the BJP candidates across Tamil Nadu have today filed their nominations. And I seek the support of the people to bless them, to elect them with a thumping majority, to elect all the candidates of the AIADMK-led NDA alliance in Tamil Nadu. And on May 4, the people's verdict will be out, and Edappadi K Palaniswami will be elected the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu," Goyal said.

Goyal takes aim at MK Stalin

Attacking the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Goyal said that MK Stalin was "shaken and disturbed" because of his failures and those of his government.

Counters 'failed student' jibe

Taking a jibe at Stalin over his "a student who failed all subjects cannot lecture the class topper" remarks, the Union Minister said that he stood second in the entire country while pursuing chartered accountancy from Mumbai. "He (MK Stalin) scrambled to make some comments on the white paper that I had released about the financial fraud of the Stalin government against 8 crore people of Tamil Nadu. In fact, I was very amused when he challenged me. It was reported (in the newspaper) that Stalin had said to me, and I quote, 'a student who failed all subjects cannot lecture the class topper'," he said.

"I think Stalin has overreacted and not done any research on me. While in the normal course, I would never speak about it. I do not know his educational qualifications. He (Stalin) must be very highly educated, I am assuming. He must have done a PhD or some very high doctoral studies. I may not be as qualified as him with his big educational qualifications, but I am a simple little chartered accountant," he added.

The Union Minister claimed that only 1% students had passed when he gave my chartered accountancy final exam. "I did my chartered accountancy from Mumbai, and I stood second in the entire country. All India's second rank was my rank in chartered accountancy, and if I remember correctly, only 1% students had passed when I gave my chartered accountancy final exam. Incidentally, in the same year, 1987, I also did law from Mumbai University, and I was the university's second rank holder in law," Goyal said.

Slams DMK govt over unfulfilled promises

He further criticised Stalin, accusing him of not fulfilling the promises that were made in the DMK manifesto. "Under your (Stalin) government, Tamil Nadu is deprived of development. Under your leadership, Tamil Nadu makes promises in MOUs, but is not able to attract investment. Under your leadership, you have not fulfilled the promises that were made in the manifesto in 2021. More than 70% of your promises remain unfulfilled. It is the BJP, ADMK, PMK, AMMK, Tamil Manila Congress, all our alliance partners together, who will bring a good government to Tamil Nadu. And I don't understand why Mr Stalin is not implementing the central government schemes in Tamil Nadu," Goyal stated.

BJP celebrates foundation day

"Today is a very auspicious day. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was founded on April 6, 1980, 46 years ago, and we have risen from two members of parliament in 1984, the first election we fought, to become the ruling party, both at the centre for the last 12 years and before that for 6 years under Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Today, we are the world's largest political party in the democratic world. We are grateful to all the karyakartas, party workers and supporters who have worked hard for the party, who have blessed us," he added.

The polling for single-phase Tamil Nadu assembly elections is scheduled to be held on April 23, with counting of votes set for May 4. (ANI)