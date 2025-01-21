'Ravan came as golden deer & kidnapped Maa Sita': Arvind Kejriwal draws flak over Ramayana misquote (WATCH)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal has drawn massive backlash after he misquoted a part of 'Ramayana', related to the incident of 'Sita-Hiran' where Goddess Sita falls prey to Ravan's 'golden deer' tactics.

Kejriwal, while addressing the slum clusters of Vishwas Nagar on Monday, compared his opponent party BJP to 'golden deer' and said "don't get involved in their trap" to the people of Vishwas Nagar.

"I want to warn the slum dwellers that these days they (people of BJP) are staying in slums, they do not love you, they love your vote and will sell all your land after the elections. Lord Ram was exiled for 14 years, so one day he went to the forest to arrange for food, left Mata Sita in the hut and told Laxman that you will protect Sita Maa, meanwhile, Ravan came in the form of a golden deer. Sita said to Laxman that I want this deer... Laxman went and Ravan kidnapped Sita Maa, these BJP people are also like that golden deer, do not get involved in their trap...," said Arvind Kejriwal.

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari targeted Kejriwal for his remark and called him a "Chunavi Hindu" saying that his 'Chunavi' Hindu face has been exposed in front of the people of Delhi and the country.

AAP rebel Swati Maliwal also targeted Kejriwal and wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "You become a Hindu as soon as elections come, today you made a small mistake in memorizing."

Responding to the backlash, Arvind Kejriwal said the BJP are of demonic nature. "Yesterday, I said that Ravana came as a golden deer and Mother Sita wanted that deer. They are saying that it was not Ravana (who came as a deer) but it was demon Marichi instead. The entire BJP is protesting outside my house and asking why I insulted Ravana. They love Ravana so much. They are of a demonic nature. I want to warn the people living in slums and poor sections of Delhi that these people will gulp you down like demons if they come to power..." he said.

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia also took a jibe at the BJP, saying that the entire party immediately came in defence of Ravana, as if they themselves are "descendants of Ravana".

"Yesterday Kejriwal ji made a comment related to Ravana in a public meeting, and the entire BJP immediately jumped to defend Ravana, as if they themselves were descendants of Ravana," Sisodia posted on X

