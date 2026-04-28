The Pimpri-Chinchwad Fire Department conducted a high-stakes rescue, safely bringing down a drunk man who had climbed a high-tension tower in Nigdi. The challenging operation involved a large team and specialised techniques.

In a high-stakes rescue operation, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Fire Department safely rescued a man who had climbed a high-tension transmission tower in the Nigdi area on Monday night. The operation, which lasted several hours, involved eight fire teams and a specialised force of approximately 50 to 60 personnel.

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A Challenging Rescue

According to officials, the individual appeared to be in an inebriated state, making the rescue significantly more challenging. Fire Officer Rushikesh Chipade, who led the operation, stated that the man was non-cooperative due to his condition. "The person who climbed the tower appeared to be drunk. He was in no condition to speak or follow instructions, so we couldn't rely on his cooperation. He had to be forcibly brought down," Chipade told ANI.

'Dual Operation' Technique

Describing the technicality of the rescue, the officer explained that a "dual operation" was launched to ensure the man's safety. "To prevent him from falling, two of our men initially installed a safety line on the tower. They then climbed up and, using an aerial ladder platform, successfully secured him and brought him down to the ground," he added.

Aftermath and Investigation

The man was immediately handed over to the local police for further medical examination and legal proceedings. Crowds had gathered in the Nigdi area as the drama unfolded, but fire officials ensured the perimeter was secure. Authorities are currently investigating how the man managed to scale the restricted structure. (ANI)