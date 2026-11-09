A pilot turned a routine flight into a Diwali celebration by asking passengers to switch on their phone torches. The video has drawn over 3.6 lakh views.

Indians marked Diwali with decorations, diyas, sweets and time with family. While most celebrated on the ground, a group of passengers joined a pilot for a rather different version of the festival, thousands of feet in the sky.

In a video shared on Instagram, pilot Pradeep Krishnan was seen arranging a Diwali surprise for those on board his flight. He turned an ordinary journey into a memorable one by inviting travellers to take part in a small but meaningful celebration.

Explaining the significance of the festival, the pilot told passengers that Diwali is the festival of lights and suggested that everyone take out their mobile phones and switch on the torchlight. He asked what would happen if all of them pulled out their phones, turned on the torch and lit up the cabin together to celebrate.

The passengers followed his lead. The cabin filled with the glow of phone flashlights as strangers marked the occasion together, far from their homes and families.

The captain shared the moment on social media, writing in the caption that he hoped every sweet eaten that day would magically turn into protein. He wished everyone a happy Diwali and signed off with a cheerful line in Tamil.

The video has since drawn more than 3.6 lakh views, with users appreciating the idea and the effort to make the festival special for passengers who could not be home.