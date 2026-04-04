A PIL in Delhi HC raises alarm over homeless TB patients being denied Rs 1000 monthly aid under Nikshay Poshan Yojana. The plea by Social Jurist cites the lack of documents as a barrier, calling it a violation of fundamental rights.

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed before the Delhi High Court, raising concerns over the non-disbursement of Rs 1000 per month as nutritional support to a large number of homeless tuberculosis (TB) patients under the Nikshay Poshan Yojana.

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The petition has been moved by Social Jurist, A Civil Rights Group, through its President, highlighting the alleged systemic exclusion of homeless TB patients from welfare benefits. The Central Tuberculosis Division, the Union of India through the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and the Government of NCT of Delhi have been arrayed as respondents in the matter.

Plea Alleges Unconstitutional Exclusion of Homeless

Filed through Advocates Ashok Agarwal and Kumar Utkarsh, the plea urges the Court to take urgent cognizance of what has been described as a grave violation of fundamental rights. According to the petition, although the Nikshay Poshan Yojana provides Rs 1000 per month to all notified TB patients during their treatment, homeless patients are being denied the benefit due to the absence of Aadhaar cards, bank accounts, or mobile numbers. The plea contends that such denial is arbitrary, discriminatory, and unconstitutional, violating Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution, which guarantee equality, the right to health, and the right to live with dignity.

The petition further underscores that the scheme itself permits flexibility, including the provision of benefits in kind such as food, dry rations, or other nutritional support and obligates authorities to facilitate access for beneficiaries lacking documentation. However, it alleges that in practice, the most vulnerable sections particularly homeless persons living in shelters or on pavements continue to be excluded.

Highlighting the scale of the issue, the petition states that at least 35 identified homeless TB patients have already been deprived of benefits. It argues that such exclusion defeats the very objective of the scheme, which is to ensure adequate nutrition during treatment and contribute to the goal of a TB-free India.

Reliefs Sought from High Court

Among the reliefs sought, the petitioner has requested directions for immediate disbursement of Rs 1000 per month to all eligible homeless TB patients, the implementation of alternative mechanisms such as cooked meals, ration distribution, or voucher-based support, and the creation of a robust system to ensure that no eligible beneficiary is denied assistance due to procedural barriers.

The plea also emphasises that the affected individuals are unable to approach the Court themselves owing to extreme poverty and lack of resources, thereby justifying the invocation of the Court's writ jurisdiction in the public interest.

The matter is likely to be taken up for hearing on April 8.