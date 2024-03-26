Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    PIL filed in Delhi HC to bar Arvind Kejriwal from issuing orders while in ED custody; check details

    The petitioner, Surjit Singh Yadav, represented by Advocates Shashi Ranjan Kumar Singh and Mahesh Kumar, contended that CM Kejriwal's actions in custody may compromise the integrity of ongoing investigations and breach his oath of secrecy as per the Constitution of India.

    PIL filed in Delhi HC to bar Arvind Kejriwal from issuing orders while in ED custody; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 26, 2024, 6:32 PM IST

    A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking to prevent jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from issuing any orders while in police custody. The PIL also called for restrictions on his access to resources like typists and printers.

    The petitioner, Surjit Singh Yadav, represented by Advocates Shashi Ranjan Kumar Singh and Mahesh Kumar, contended that CM Kejriwal's actions in custody may compromise the integrity of ongoing investigations and breach his oath of secrecy as per the Constitution of India.

    US govt 'closly monitoring' Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, calls for fair trial process; check details

    The petition also stressed the potential influence of Kejriwal's directives, issued while in custody, on the fair and proper conduct of investigations.

    It also asserted that fair investigations are essential for upholding justice and the rule of law. Notably, this isn't the first legal action taken against Kejriwal; the petitioner had previously filed a PIL seeking his removal from the post of Chief Minister of the Government of NCT of Delhi.

    The petition also highlighted statements made by Delhi Minister Atishi, affirming Kejriwal's determination to retain his position and govern from jail if necessary. This stance has negatively impacted the credibility and public perception of the Delhi government.

    Moreover, the plea warned of potential disruptions to due process and constitutional stability if Kejriwal continues to serve as Chief Minister while under ED custody.

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP releases three names in sixth list of candidates

    Last Updated Mar 26, 2024, 6:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    US govt 'closly monitoring' Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, calls for fair trial process; check details AJR

    US govt 'closly monitoring' Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, calls for fair trial process; check details

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP releases three names in sixth list of candidates AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP releases three names in sixth list of candidates

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: 854 illegal posters, banners removed in Wayanad rkn

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: 854 illegal posters, banners removed in Wayanad

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: CM Sukhu calls Kangana Ranaut 'daughter of Himachal', cites family's Congress ties AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: CM Sukhu calls Kangana Ranaut 'daughter of Himachal', cites family's Congress ties

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Kerala constituency profile: KC Venugopal set to challenge AM Arif in Alappuzha anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Kerala constituency profile: KC Venugopal set to challenge AM Arif in Alappuzha

    Recent Stories

    Sonam Bajwa SEXY photos: Actress shares HOT pictures in brown strappy dress, leave netizens awestruck RKK

    Sonam Bajwa SEXY photos: Actress shares HOT pictures in brown strappy dress, leave netizens awestruck

    Global aviation on edge as GPS spoofing threat grows in Middle East, Asia and Europe avv

    Global aviation on edge as GPS spoofing threat grows in Middle East, Asia and Europe

    Football England's Euro 2024 squad audition: Southgate's final call on probable team osf

    England's Euro 2024 squad audition: Southgate's final call on probable team

    Here's why Florida banned social media for kids under the age of 14 RKK

    Here's why Florida banned social media for kids under the age of 14

    Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse: Daylight aerial drone footages reveal extent of damage (WATCH) snt

    Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse: Daylight aerial drone footages reveal extent of damage (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon