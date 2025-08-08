India Post has clarified that Registered Post is not being discontinued, but integrated with Speed Post. This merger aims to improve efficiency and delivery times.

Amid rumours that India Post's popular 'Registered Post' service was being discontinued, the Department of Posts has issued a clear clarification: the service is not ending — it's evolving. Taking to social media platform X, India Post posted a crisp fact-check on Wednesday:

"Registered Post is not being discontinued. India Post has upgraded the service by merging it with Speed Post."

In a press note, the Ministry of Communications explained that the move is aimed at streamlining mail operations, cutting down delivery delays, and making better use of logistics resources. Essentially, the goal is to combine the strengths of both services to serve customers more efficiently.

Here’s what that means for you:

Registered Post and Speed Post have now been integrated at the backend.

You’ll still get all the trusted features of Registered Post — like person-specific delivery, acknowledgement receipts, and real-time tracking.

But now, these services will be as fast as Speed Post.

The Department also explained the key difference between the two services so far:

Registered Post is delivered only to the intended recipient or their authorised representative.

Speed Post, on the other hand, is address-specific — it can be handed over to anyone available at the address.

Now, by bringing both under one operational umbrella, India Post is promising the best of both worlds: the trust and traceability of Registered Post and the speed and efficiency of Speed Post.

“Now, send ‘Registered Post’ with the speed of Speed Post — no compromise on trust, just quicker outcomes,” India Post said.

Customers opting for this merged service can now enjoy a host of enhanced features: