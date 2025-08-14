The Press Information Bureau (PIB) said that no government-backed scheme exists related to QuantumAI. Citizens are urged to be cautious, avoid engaging with such content, and report suspicious activity.

New Delhi: A video circulating online that appears to show Prime Minister Narendra Modi endorsing an investment platform called QuantumAI is fake, the Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) fact-check unit said on Thursday, August 14. The clip, embedded in an online advertisement, claims that PM Modi is urging citizens to invest Rs 22,000 in the platform, portraying it as a government-backed initiative. However, PIB Fact Check has clarified that the footage is digitally altered and bears no relation to any legitimate government scheme. In its warning, PIB said such manipulated videos are part of a growing trend of online investment scams that exploit the likeness of prominent public figures to mislead people. Citizens have been advised to remain vigilant and not engage with such advertisements, links, or offers. “This is a 'digitally altered' fake video. Do not fall for such scams! Beware of such videos promoting investment platforms/products or schemes,” a social media post by PIB read.

Scroll to load tweet…

The PIB also reiterated that no official investment scheme under the Prime Minister’s name exists in connection with QuantumAI or similar platforms. People encountering such content should report it to relevant authorities and avoid sharing it further to prevent the spread of misinformation. This incident follows a series of similar digital manipulation cases targeting high-profile figures to lend credibility to fraudulent schemes, a tactic authorities say is becoming increasingly sophisticated with AI-based editing tools.