A photographer's powerful images of a tigress scent-marking by spraying urine have gone viral on Instagram. The photographer explained the act is a form of communication, akin to a social media post, detailing the animal's status and territory, which sparked a mix of fascination and debate among netizens.

The pictures of a tigress splashing pee that a photographer took have already gone popular on social media. Although taking pictures of an animal urinating could seem strange or even unsettling at first, many internet users have been astounded by the powerful pictures.

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The photographer, @zhayynnjamesphotography, posted the images on Instagram. He described the moment's significance in the caption that went with the photo. In the caption accompanying the post, he explained the significance of the moment, "Did you know that tigers, like other big cats, scent-mark their territories by spraying urine? That scent mark is the equivalent of a tiger's social media post. It details how big and strong the animal is, whether it is a male or a female, it warns rivals to stay out of its territory, or it can invite suitors."

He further wrote, "I made this image in Pench when this tigress crossed our path and headed to a tree. Knowing she was likely to scent mark, I wanted to capture the whole animal, but there was another vehicle in front of the tigress, so I decided to forgo the front and shoot only the rear in portrait orientation. This was the exact moment I was anticipating." The photographer added that the images were captured using a Nikon Z9.

Viral Instagram Post

As part of its normal scent-marking habit, the tigress is seen in the photos spraying a thin stream of pee into the air. Thousands of people have responded to the unusual animal photos on social media.

How Did Netizens React?

In jest, one person wrote, "Tiger is well hydrated, I see." Someone else said, "Absolutely fascinating." In fact, a third user referred to it as the "Picture of the year."

Not everyone was impressed, as is sometimes the case on social media. "At this point, we need animal privacy protection rights," said a user. "What is the point of capturing such a thing?" was written by someone who questioned the photograph's intent.