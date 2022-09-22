Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    You cannot defeat me: Maha Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis to Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray

    Maharashtra deputy chief minister, Devendra Fadnavis, slammed Uddhav Thackeray, saying, "Thackeray cannot defeat me." "Congress, the NCP, and you (Thackeray) gave it your best effort. You can't and won't be able to continue later," said Fadnavi.

    First Published Sep 22, 2022, 3:06 PM IST

    The deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, slammed the former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday, saying, "Thackeray would never be able to defeat me." Fadnavis said, "You (Thackeray), Congress, and the NCP did your best. You couldn't finish me and won't be able to later." In his remark, he also hinted at the Sena-Congress-NCP alliance in 2019. "You came to power in 2019 by showing PM Modi's photo; backstabbed the BJP and then went with Congress and the NCP," he added.

    "Whatever your adversaries desire. Whatever is written in the destiny will only come true," Fadnavis said. 

     

     

    While commenting on Uddhav Thackeray's speech on Wednesday, Fadnavis said, "It was his annoyance speaking. When he calls for a fresh election, I'd like to ask him why he didn't contest after Sena won the election by displaying PM Modi's photo and then went on to form the government with the NCP and the Congress. Why didn't you run in another election, then? Why did you jump right into forming the government?"

    The Vedanta-Foxconn deal has reignited the political fight in Maharashtra, months after Eknath Shinde's rebellion toppled the state's Uddhav Thackeray government. The multi-billion deal went to Gujarat, though talks with the Maharashtra government to establish a unit in Pune were also in the works.

    Uddhav Thackeray slammed Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday, saying, "Today, CM Eknath Shinde went to perform 'Mujra' in Delhi... Why are Maharashtra projects being transferred to other states? Why doesn't he bring this up with the Prime Minister? Is he afraid to speak up about it?"

    Uddhav Thackeray challenged Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying, "I challenge Union HM Amit Shah to hold BMC elections alongside state assembly elections so that the Shiv Sena can demonstrate its strength. Previously, too many Nizams and Shahs attempted to seize Mumbai but were unsuccessful," Thackeray said. 

    Last Updated Sep 22, 2022, 3:11 PM IST
