Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Monday criticised the police over what he called "high-handed actions" in the ongoing investigation into the alleged phone-tapping case. In a post on X, KTR said the Commissioner seemed to have acted as "judge and jury" in a case that is yet to be proven in court.

Looks like you have decided to be the judge and jury all by yourself Mr. Commissioner Please remember that you’re chairing the team that is investigating into an “alleged” crime which ultimately has to be proven in a court of law I hope the Hon’ble courts are taking notice of… https://t.co/DNwFIbo1EB — KTR (@KTRBRS) February 2, 2026 "Looks like you have decided to be the judge and jury all by yourself Mr. Commissioner Please remember that you're chairing the team that is investigating into an "alleged" crime which ultimately has to be proven in a court of law I hope the Hon'ble courts are taking notice of these extreme statements and high handed actions," KTR wrote.

KTR Slams Congress Govt, Defends KCR

Earlier today, KT Rama Rao, along with senior party leaders, addressed the media following former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao's (KCR) appearance before the Special Investigation Team (SIT). KTR launched a scathing attack on the Congress-led State Government, describing its two-year governance in three words--Diversion, Subversion and Perversion. He alleged that the administration was deliberately diverting public attention, concealing its failures, and indulging in what he termed "perverted politics."

KTR claimed that the SIT had failed to adhere to legal provisions, including those under the BNSS law enacted by Parliament. However, he said KCR, despite not being legally required to appear in person, chose to cooperate fully with the inquiry out of respect for the Constitution and the rule of law. He noted that courts had, in several precedents, allowed questioning at a person's residence, but KCR voluntarily presented himself before the SIT and answered every query in detail, the note read.

According to KTR, the proceedings made it clear to the police leadership, including the DGP and SIT officials, that no wrongdoing had occurred during the BRS government's tenure. He alleged that for two years the Congress had encouraged rumours, speculative narratives and selective leaks to malign KCR and the previous administration, and expressed hope that the inquiry would finally put an end to what he described as politically motivated insinuations.

Allegations of Political Motivation

Appealing to the media, KTR urged journalists not to rely on unofficial leaks, saying that if authorities had any substantive findings, they should issue formal statements. He remarked that the repeated circulation of unverified information only highlighted the weakness of the case.

"Trying to smear KCR is like spitting at the sun--it will fall back on those who attempt it," he warned, accusing the State Government of pursuing what he termed "petty politics" for the last two years.

KTR alleged that the renewed focus on the case coincided with the ongoing municipal election process and was aimed at diverting attention and disrupting the BRS's grassroots campaign. He questioned whether the SIT was functioning independently or under political direction, asking whether it was being guided by the Pradesh Congress Committee leadership rather than law enforcement authorities, the note stated.

Background of the Phone-Tapping Case

Meanwhile, the phone-tapping case surfaced after former DCP P Radhakrishna Rao alleged that telephones belonging to media personalities, retired police officers, and politicians were monitored during the BRS government tenure to track KCR's political rivals. (ANI)