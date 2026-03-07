A major political controversy erupted after President Droupadi Murmu expressed disappointment over arrangements at a Santal conference in Darjeeling, prompting the BJP to accuse the TMC government of insulting the President and tribal communities.

A major political controversy erupted on Saturday after President Droupadi Murmu expressed disappointment over the arrangements at the 9th International Santal Conference in Darjeeling, with the BJP accusing the West Bengal government of insulting the President and tribal communities, while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) denied any protocol lapse and termed the allegations politically motivated.

President Murmu Expresses Disappointment

Speaking after attending the conference, Murmu questioned the choice of venue and said many members of the Santal community could not attend the event. She also noted the absence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. "Today was the International Santal Conference. When I came here after attending it, I realised it would have been better if it had been held here, because the area is so vast. I don't know what went through the administration's mind. I am very sad that the people here were unable to reach the conference because it was held so far away," the President said.

She also commented on the absence of the state leadership, stating, "If the President visits a place, the Chief Minister and the Ministers should also come. But she did not." President Murmu added that she shares a personal bond with the state. "I am also a daughter of Bengal. Mamata Didi is also my sister, my younger sister. I don't know if she was angry with me, that's why this happened," she added.

BJP Accuses TMC of 'Insulting' the President

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee rejected allegations of protocol violation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah strongly criticised the West Bengal government over the issue, saying that the TMC government has insulted the President. "This is shameful and unprecedented. Everyone who believes in democracy and the empowerment of tribal communities is disheartened. The pain and anguish expressed by Rashtrapati Ji, who herself hails from a tribal community, has caused immense sadness in the minds of the people of India," the PM posted on X.

"The TMC Government of West Bengal has truly crossed all limits. Their administration is responsible for this insult to the President. The office of the President is above politics, and the sanctity of this office should always be respected," he added.

Shah also condemned the incident, saying, "The TMC Government in West Bengal today hit a new low in its anarchic behaviour by humiliating the President of India with its glaring disregard for protocol. This lays bare the rot in the TMC Government. The disrespect for the highest constitutional post of India... is an insult to our nation and the very values that define our constitutional democracy."

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman described the President's remarks as unprecedented. "The angst expressed by respected Rashtrapati Bhavan is rare and full of deep pain. It is unprecedented. Every protocol detail... are to be provided. This violation tantamounts to a brazen abuse of the highest office in India."

Union Minister Piyush Goyal said the incident reflected poorly on the state government. "Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the TMC Government in West Bengal have stooped to a new low. Breaching protocol... is not merely a lapse, it is an affront to the dignity of the highest constitutional office of our nation," he said.

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav said, "This is a sad day for everyone who believes in democracy and the empowerment of tribal communities. The TMC Government of West Bengal has crossed all limits."

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said he was "deeply disturbed" by the developments. "The President of India, a proud tribal daughter, was insulted in West Bengal. No CM, no Ministers present, and a venue deliberately chosen where Santal people couldn't even reach."

Union Minister Giriraj Singh said, "This is utterly shameful. The insult to the highest constitutional office... is not merely an affront to one person, but to the dignity of India's Constitution and democracy."

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma alleged the incident was deliberate. "This insult to Adarniya Rashtrapati Ji and to the larger tribal community... represents the worst manifestation of TMC's divisive politics," he said.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the situation raised "serious questions about the conduct and preparedness of the authorities responsible."

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also criticised the state government. "The conduct of Mamata Banerjee's State Government... is strongly condemnable, and extremely shameful," he said.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal called it an "unprecedented and shameful incident for India's democracy".

Furthermore, other BJP leaders also joined the criticism.

TMC Rejects Allegations, Blames BJP for Politicising Issue

Responding to the criticism, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee rejected allegations of protocol violation. "International Santal Council, a private organisation, invited Hon'ble President to the 9th International Adivasi Santal Conference in Siliguri," Banerjee wrote on X.

She said district authorities had flagged concerns about the organisers. "After Advanced Security Liaison, district administration flagged in writing to the President's Secretariat that the organiser appeared inadequately prepared... yet the programme continued as scheduled."

Banerjee added that she was not part of the official lineup. "CM, West Bengal was not part of the lineup or the dais plan. No protocol lapse happened on part of district administration. BJP is disrespecting and misusing the highest chair in the country for its own party agenda."

Later, addressing a gathering, Banerjee accused the BJP of politicising the issue ahead of elections. "Why don't you protest when atrocities are committed against tribals? Why don't you protest when it happens in Madhya Pradesh or Chhattisgarh?" she asked. "Don't play politics at the time of the election... Before commenting on West Bengal, you should see the condition of the BJP-ruled states," she remarked.

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee also posted on X, "PEOPLE of WEST BENGAL VS BJP + ECI + ED + IT + CBI + NIA + CAPF + Governor + 20 Union Ministers + 10 CMs + Prime Minister + Respected Rashtrapati Ji + Godi Media. When the entire establishment lines up against Bengal, Bengal stands stronger. Bring it on!"

Siliguri Mayor Goutam Deb said the arrangements were decided by the President's office. "The place, the area, the land, everything was chosen by the Rashtrapati Bhavan... This is a completely private program, a non-governmental program," he added.

Congress Questions BJP's Past Actions

Meanwhile, Congress leader Udit Raj said the issue raised questions about how the President had been treated earlier as well. "She wasn't invited to the inauguration of the new Parliament building or the Ram Temple. So, what respect did the government that appointed her give her?" he said.

President Murmu's remarks have triggered a major political flashpoint between the BJP and Opposition parties amid the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections, with both sides accusing each other of disrespecting the first citizen of the country. While BJP leaders say the episode reflects an "insult" to the President and tribal communities, the West Bengal government maintains that the event was organised by a private body and that no protocol violation occurred. (ANI)