PHC Mogla in a remote Rajouri block has become a key healthcare hub, offering free medicines, diagnostics, and bedside X-rays. This has saved residents of inaccessible villages from long, expensive journeys for basic and emergency medical care.

Nestled in the far-flung and remote Block Mogla of Kalakote Sub-division of Rajouri district, the Primary Health Centre (PHC) Mogla has become a vital healthcare lifeline for thousands of residents living in some of the most inaccessible, hard-to-reach villages of the region. The block comprises several remote panchayats and villages, including Narla, Kote Charwal, Chak Mithyani, Odhan, Khawas, Taryath, and many others.

Residents from these hilly areas often have to travel for several hours to reach the health facility due to difficult terrain and limited transport connectivity. Despite serving a predominantly low-income population, PHC Mogla is now providing a wide range of essential healthcare services under one roof.

Upgraded Facilities and Services

Patients have access to free medicines, diagnostic tests, and other basic medical facilities, significantly reducing the need to travel to distant hospitals. A major addition to the hospital is a portable X-ray machine provided by the government. The machine enables doctors to conduct X-rays at the patient's bedside, especially in emergency cases such as road accidents, which are common in the hilly region. This has proved to be a major relief for critically injured patients.

The healthcare facility has also strengthened maternal healthcare services. Earlier, pregnant women were frequently referred to hospitals in Kalakote, Sunderbani, or Government Medical College (GMC) Rajouri for treatment and deliveries. However, with improved infrastructure and medical services at PHC Mogla, many of these facilities are now available locally, benefiting expectant mothers and their families.

Locals and Officials Hail Transformation

Residents have appreciated the dedication of the hospital staff, describing them as cooperative and patient-friendly. They have also expressed satisfaction with the services of Zonal Medical Officer (ZMO) Dr. Shoket Banday, who has been serving at the hospital for a long time. Locals say his commitment, along with the efforts of the medical team, has played a significant role in improving healthcare delivery in the area.

People from the region said that in the past they had to undertake long and expensive journeys to Kalakote, Sunderbani, or GMC Rajouri for even basic treatment. Today, most essential medical services are available at PHC Mogla itself, bringing quality healthcare closer to the people of one of Rajouri's most remote blocks.

Highlighting the impact of improved healthcare facilities in the region, resident Dilip Dilip Singh praised the services at PHC Mogla, noting that it has spared villagers long and expensive journeys to distant hospitals. "Earlier, we had to travel all the way to Kalakote, Sunderbani, or GMC Rajouri even for basic medical treatment or minor emergencies. Today, essential medicines, diagnostic tests, and bedside facilities are available right here at PHC Mogla, which is a huge relief for people living in these remote hilly areas," Dilip Singh told ANI.

Expressing gratitude for the improved medical infrastructure at Primary Health Centre (PHC) Mogla, resident Abdul Latif shared that the availability of local diagnostics and medicines has drastically reduced their need to travel for medical care. "Earlier, even for minor health issues or routine check-ups, we had to undertake long, difficult journeys to Kalakote, Sunderbani, or GMC Rajouri. Today, essential medicines and basic diagnostic tests are provided free right here at PHC Mogla. It has saved us both time and money," Abdul Latif told ANI.

Lauding the transformation of healthcare services in the area, resident Mohd Altaf noted that the availability of round-the-clock emergency support and essential medicines at PHC Mogla has provided immense relief to thousands living in remote villages. "Living in hard-to-reach hilly villages, getting emergency medical aid was always a major challenge for us. Earlier, we had to rush patients to Kalakote or GMC Rajouri even for basic care. Now, with tests, bedside X-rays, and free medicines available locally at PHC Mogla, people no longer face those long and expensive journeys," Mohd Altaf told ANI.

Highlighting the health centre's expanding capabilities, Zonal Medical Officer (ZMO) Dr Shoket Hussain Banday stated that PHC Mogla is focused on providing comprehensive healthcare services locally to eliminate the need for residents in far-flung areas to travel long distances. "Our priority at PHC Mogla has been to ensure that patients from inaccessible, hilly panchayats receive quality healthcare under one roof. With the addition of portable bedside X-ray facilities, upgraded maternal care, and a steady supply of free medicines, we have significantly reduced emergency referrals to distant hospitals," Dr. Shoket Hussain Banday, ZMO, told ANI.

Praising the shift in healthcare access across remote panchayats, resident Haji Nazir Hussain noted that the upgraded facilities at PHC Mogla have brought immense relief to elderly residents and families living in hard-to-reach villages. "For years, people in our remote villages suffered immensely due to the lack of local medical facilities, especially during emergencies. The availability of free medicines, diagnostic facilities, and dedicated doctors at PHC Mogla has completely changed the situation. It has truly become a lifeline for our entire region," Haji Nazir Hussain told ANI. (ANI)