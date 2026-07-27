Deputy Commissioner Ramban inspected the landslide-hit Pernote village and the washed-away Ramban-Gool Road. He reviewed the ongoing restoration work by the BRO and directed officials to accelerate efforts to restore connectivity at the earliest.

DC inspects landslide-hit area

Deputy Commissioner Ramban Mohammad Alyas Khan on Monday inspected the landslide and subsidence-affected area at Pernote along the Ramban-Gool Road to assess the damage caused by recent heavy rainfall and review the ongoing restoration works. Senior Superintendent of Police Ramban Arun Gupta, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Shokat Hayat Mattoo and other concerned officers accompanied him during the inspection.

Speaking to reporters, Khan said Pernote village had been affected by a landslide and ground subsidence following heavy rainfall, while the Ramban-Gool Road had been completely washed away, disrupting connectivity between Ramban and Gool. "The Pernote village has been affected by a landslide, and some area has sunk due to heavy rain. The Ramban-Gool road has been completely washed away, leading to its closure... So work is going on to restore connectivity to the road by deploying manpower and machinery. We have spoken to the senior officer and have requested to add more machinery to restore the road as soon as possible... Our work to restore the road is underway," the Deputy Commissioner said.

Restoration on war footing

During the inspection, the Deputy Commissioner reviewed the restoration work being carried out by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on the nearly 300-metre stretch of the Ramban-Gool Road that suffered major subsidence, affecting road connectivity between Ramban and Gool.

Officials at the site informed the Deputy Commissioner that restoration operations were being carried out on a war footing with the deployment of manpower and heavy machinery to clear debris and restore the damaged road stretch.

DC directs to accelerate work

Khan directed the executing agency to further accelerate the restoration works by deploying additional machinery and manpower to facilitate the early restoration of traffic on the affected road.

According to the district administration, restoration efforts are being undertaken in coordination with the BRO and other line departments. The administration said it is closely monitoring the situation and is committed to ensuring public safety and the early restoration of normal traffic movement on the Ramban-Gool Road. (ANI)