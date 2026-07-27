Congress and CPI MPs moved notices in Parliament seeking a discussion on the alleged use of excessive police force, including lathi-charge and pellet guns, against students protesting NEET-UG exam irregularities in Delhi on July 20.

Congress MPs Randeep Singh Surjewala and Vijay Kumar alias Vijay Vasanth on Monday moved notices in Parliament seeking discussions on the alleged use of excessive force against students during a protest in Delhi on July 20 over NEET-UG examination irregularities.

MPs Demand Statements from PM, Home Minister

Surjewala gave a Suspension of Business Notice in the Rajya Sabha under Rule 267, seeking a discussion on the reported assault on peacefully protesting students, the alleged use of lathi-charge, tear gas and pellet guns, and the alleged assault on women students and journalists. In his notice, the Congress MP sought a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah clarifying whether the use of force was authorised and identifying those responsible. He also sought a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the government's response, accountability and safeguards for the future. "In view of these pressing concerns, the matter requires urgent consideration and discussion by the House," Surjewala said in his notice.

Meanwhile, Kanyakumari MP Vijay Vasanth moved an adjournment motion seeking a discussion on the alleged use of excessive police force against students protesting on July 20 at Jantar Mantar and during their march towards Parliament. Vasanth alleged that security personnel used lathicharge, tear gas and pellet guns, causing serious injuries to students. He also raised concerns over the alleged assault on women protesters and the role of personnel in plain clothes.

Furthermore, Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain also gave a Suspension of Business Notice in the Rajya Sabha under Rule 267, seeking an immediate discussion on the alleged excessive use of force against peacefully protesting students in Delhi on July 20. Hussain's notice raised concerns over the reported use of pellet guns and tear gas and the alleged assault on women students. He called upon the Union Home Minister to make a comprehensive statement fixing responsibility and explaining the authorisation of the police action. He also sought a statement from the Prime Minister assuring the House that the constitutional right to peaceful protest would be protected.

CPI MP Seeks Judicial Probe

CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar also gave a Suspension of Business Notice in the Rajya Sabha under Rule 267, seeking a discussion on the constitution of an Independent Judicial Commission to inquire into the alleged police action against students protesting against NEET examination irregularities. The CPI MP also sought an inquiry into the circumstances leading to the nationwide student agitation, including what he described as the "total failure of the examination system". The Congress MP sought a discussion on accountability and authorisation of the use of force, besides demanding an independent investigation, medical assistance and compensation for those injured. He also called for safeguards to protect the constitutional right to peaceful protest.

Rahul Gandhi Questions Use of Force

The notices came a day after Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi questioned Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the alleged use of force against students during the July 20 protest and sought accountability. Sharing a letter addressed to Shah on X, Gandhi alleged that security forces had used "indiscriminate force" against peacefully protesting students and questioned whether the Home Minister had authorised the use of pellet guns. "Security forces deployed in Delhi answer ultimately to you, so I ask: As Home Minister, did you approve the use of lethal force including pellet guns against students? If not, who did? Are the people in plain clothes seen beating students with lathis police personnel or volunteers? Who authorized their deployment?" Gandhi asked. He also alleged that women students had been assaulted and claimed that several people, including a journalist, had suffered serious injuries.

Background: The July 20 Protest

On July 20, protesters organised a 'Sansad Chalo' march from Jantar Mantar towards Parliament over their demands, during which instances of lathicharge and tear gas shelling were reported as security personnel moved to disperse the gathering. (ANI)