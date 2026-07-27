West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh praised the Centre's 'Public Examinations Amendment Bill, 2026', stating it will permanently stop paper leaks. He said the law will punish culprits and secure students' futures, reflecting the PM's commitment.

'Permanent Stop' to Paper Leaks

West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh on Monday hailed the central government's decision to introduce 'The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026' in the Lok Sabha, stating that the legislation will put a "permanent stop" to the menace of paper leaks.

Speaking to the media, Ghosh emphasised that the Prime Minister had already signalled the government's intent to bring a robust law to Parliament to protect the interests of students. "The PM had announced that we would introduce a bill in the Lok Sabha, and that legislation is forthcoming; the timing will be decided in due course. Paper leaks have become a major menace across the country--both at the state and central levels--jeopardising students' futures and enabling the amassing of crores of rupees," Ghosh said.

The Minister asserted that the new law is being specifically designed to address the deep-rooted corruption involved in competitive examinations. "Legislation is being drafted to put a permanent stop to this. The government is absolutely committed to this issue. Those responsible for leaking question papers and their accomplices will be punished, and measures will be taken to ensure such incidents do not recur," he added.

Bill to be Tabled in Lok Sabha

The Union Government is set to introduce 'The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026' in the Lok Sabha, aimed at strengthening the legal framework against paper leaks and malpractices in national examinations.

According to the Lok Sabha List of Business for July 27, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh will move for leave to introduce the Bill to amend the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. Following its introduction, the Minister is also scheduled to move that the Bill be taken into consideration and passed by the House.

The Bill comes amid intensified focus on the conduct of national competitive exams and is expected to provide more stringent measures to ensure transparency and accountability in the examination system. (ANI)