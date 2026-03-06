Arvind Kejriwal, Ram Niwas Goel, and Rakhi Birla appeared before the Committee of Privileges in the 'Phansi Ghar' row. The panel will decide the next steps based on their recorded versions regarding the structure's disputed authenticity.

Kejriwal, Others Record Versions Before Committee The said individuals appeared before the Committee today. After taking the oath of secrecy, they placed their versions on record and presented their statements before the Committee in connection with the matter under examination. Chairperson Slams Lack of Evidence The Chairperson of the Committee of Privileges, Pradyuman Singh Rajput, stated that while the summoned individuals finally appeared today, they had previously made repeated attempts to evade the Committee's proceedings, the release stated. Rajput observed how a decision to establish a 'Phansi Ghar' could have been taken without any foundational facts or historical basis at the time. He remarked that "It is deeply concerning that those who held such high constitutional offices could not present a single factual document or piece of evidence before the Committee today to support their claims."The Chairperson concluded by stating, "By making unsubstantiated claims about a 'Faansi Ghar' without any historical proof, they have not only misled the public but have also insulted the memory of our martyrs. The Committee will now collectively deliberate on the next course of action based on today's recorded versions."According to the release, the Privileges Committee comprises Chairperson Pradyumn Singh Rajput, Surya Prakash Khatri, Abhay Kumar Verma, Ajay Kumar Mahawar, Satish Upadhyay, Neeraj Basoya, Ravi Kant, Ram Singh Netaji, and Surender Kumar. Speaker Alleges 'False Narrative', Contempt of House The Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Vijender Gupta, stated that a false narrative is being spread by Arvind Kejriwal and his associates. The Speaker highlighted that misleading information concerning the Delhi Legislative Assembly, specifically regarding the existence of 'Phansi Ghar' and the reference related to the freedom fighters, has been used to misguide the public on issues of governance and education.Gupta noted that the matter was formally raised and referred for a thorough examination to the Committee of Privileges. He said that despite being summoned by the Committee, the concerned individuals failed to appear. "One matter has clearly emerged on which the committee will give its report: that they have committed contempt of the House and breached privilege by repeatedly not appearing before the committee."The Speaker characterised the remarks made against the committee and the Constitution as "condemnable and completely unacceptable," he said.The Speaker observed that the matter calls for a clear and considered response from the concerned authorities. He noted that if the historical authenticity of the structure referred to as the 'Phansi Ghar' remains unsubstantiated, it would be appropriate to address the issue with transparency and factual clarity. (ANI)