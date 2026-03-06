Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami congratulated Anuj Pant for securing 69th rank in the UPSC exam, calling his success inspiring. Meanwhile, UPSC AIR 1 holder Anuj Agnihotri shared his experience, calling the journey 'gruelling'.

CM Dhami Congratulates UPSC Rank Holder Anuj Pant

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday spoke over the phone with Anuj Pant, a resident of Jhoolape village in the Barakot block of Champawat district, who secured 69th rank in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination, and extended his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes for his bright future.

The Chief Minister said that achieving outstanding success in a prestigious examination like the UPSC is a matter of great pride. He added that Anuj Pant's selection to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) is truly inspiring for the youth of the state. This remarkable achievement has brought pride not only to Champawat district but to the entire state of Uttarakhand.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that Anuj Pant, through his talent, hard work, and dedication, will perform excellently in administrative service and make a significant contribution to the development of the country and the state. He further stated that the state government is continuously working to provide better opportunities for young people so that the talented youth of the state can showcase their abilities at the national level.

Anuj Pant thanked the Chief Minister and said that the encouragement from the Chief Minister will further motivate him to continue serving the nation with greater dedication.

UPSC Topper Anuj Agnihotri Shares His Journey

Meanwhile, UPSC All India Rank 1 holder Anuj Agnihotri on Friday expressed elation over his achievement, calling it a "gruelling journey" concluded with a positive result.

Speaking to ANI, Anuj Agnihotri stated that he gave his first attempt for the examination in 2022 while interning and finally cleared with an extraordinary rank in his third attempt. He had previously secured a position as a DANICS officer and is currently receiving the training for the same.

On asked about his preparations, he said that, while he did not keep a track of the time spent studying, the journey had been "gruelling". He expressed the desire to start as an SDM but aims for higher positions through continued hard work.

"I'm feeling good. I gave my first attempt for the UPSC CSE in 2023. I started preparing during my internship in 2022, and it's 2026 now, so obviously, it's been a long time. The journey to UPSC requires a lot of effort. It's a gruelling journey, but the final result is good, so everything feels good," Agnihotri said.

"Family supported me in my journey a lot, and my aspirant friends also provided a lot of insightful inputs, which helped me learn with more focus," he stated while advising young aspirants to develop a well-rounded personality through various school activities and not to lose hope in their studies. (ANI)