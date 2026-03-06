Telangana CM Revanth Reddy appealed to government employees to strengthen the state's economy and curb irregularities. He highlighted a 99-day action plan for welfare and the government's commitment to implementing SC sub-categorization for Madigas.

CM's Appeal to Government Employees

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy appealed to the government employees to strive hard to strengthen the state economy and meet the growing financial requirements in the coming days. The Chief Minister stressed that the employees' big responsibility is to curb irregularities and generate more income in the wake of increasing requirements for financial resources for the Telangana state.

Participating in the Telangana Madiga Employees Thanksgiving programme today, the CM said that the government was releasing Rs 1000 crore every month to clear the pending bills of the retired employees. Following the retirement of 1000 employees, CM Revanth Reddy said that the role of employees was more important in running the government in a coordinated manner. "The responsibility of improving the government's financial system lies with government employees. If we stop illegal activities and bring funds to the treasury, schemes can be implemented successfully. Employees are the eyes, ears and the brand ambassadors of the government," he stated

99-Day Plan and Welfare Focus

The Chief Minister highlighted a 99-day action plan to reach the scheme benefits to the poor. "We are implementing many welfare programmes, and every needy person should get ration cards, fine rice, Indiramma houses and free power. Employees should support the government in fulfilling the aspirations of the people."

Critique of BRS and Election Victory

The CM criticised the previous BRS government for not taking up any progressive steps to the empowerment of the poor BC and SC communities and instead confined to distributing buffaloes, sheep and promoting stitching of shoes. Further, the CM said that the 2023 elections were a fight between the 'mighty 'BRS rulers and the struggling Congress to dethrone the dictatorial regime in Telangana. "We fought the elections with a strong desire to change the lives of the people in the assembly elections. In 2023, we did not have administrative machinery or illegal income. The BRS rulers foisted cases against the opposition leaders and dominated politics with money and power. We fought and won the elections by not announcing packages but with grit and determination to serve the people," he stated.

Commitment to SC Sub-categorization

The Chief Minister commended leaders from the Madiga community for their protracted struggle for a special quota in the SC category. Some people lost their lives in the struggle, and some sacrificed their lives in the quest to achieve it. The issue was also complicated due to various reasons, and finally addressed the long-pending demand of the Madiga community.

Personal Conviction and Support

The CM recalled that he, along with other SC MLAs were suspended from the assembly when an adjournment motion on SC categorization moved in the house. Stating that he got the opportunity of becoming CM and helping people at his best, the Chief Minister said that he admired the characters of Karna and Barbarikudu in the Mahabharata. "When Karna was insulted, he fought and fulfilled his duty as a friend. I also fulfilled my duty as a friend and stood by our people. Ghatotkachu's son Barbarikudu has the great characteristic of standing up for the weak and fighting. I also stood by the Madiga community for justice through the SC categorisation. Though there was political pressure, I stood by the Madiga community. I will feel real happiness only when I use the opportunity and help your nation", CM Revanth Reddy remembered," he stated.

The Chief Minister also said that his cabinet colleagues supported adopting the SC sub-categorisation through an act in the Assembly. Telangana was the first state to implement SC classification after the Supreme Court's orders. The act may not solve all problems. Promotions, higher education, lands, and protecting lidcap lands can be solved. CM Revanth Reddy sought the support of the Madiga community from political attacks while solving their problems. We should be constantly alert, understand the problems and move forward.

Addressing State Challenges

The CM listed the problems in the distribution of land to the poor in view of the shortage of land. In the past, landlords owned thousands of acres of land. The government is taking all kinds of steps to resume assigned lands. The government has no land to distribute, and financial resources are also limited. The only challenge is to provide quality education to the poor, and as the Education Minister, CM Revanth Reddy, said, he was reforming the education sector. The government has already increased cosmetic and diet charges for students studying in government hostels.

Since education alone will bring a change in life, the CM said that he will also strive to protect the rights of the community, and it is also your responsibility to protect legal rights. The Chief Minister said that he will work with the same spirit as former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar, who made possible the formation of Telangana state. When the SCs were classified, CM Revanth Reddy said he was called Revanth Madiga and other communities called him Revanth Yadav, Revanth Mudiraj, Sardar Revanth and Revanthuddin. (ANI)