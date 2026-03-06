Delhi CM Rekha Gupta chaired a high-level meeting, issuing strict directives for development works. She assured no budget shortage but warned against laxity, setting a pre-monsoon deadline for project completion and March-end for all tenders.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, on Friday, issued strict directions to officials of all departments regarding the ongoing development works in Delhi during a high-level meeting held at the Delhi Secretariat.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to the Chief Minister's Office, CM Gupta made it clear that there would be neither any shortage of budget for the capital's development works nor any tolerance for laxity. She directed department heads to complete all tender-related processes by the end of March and ensure that the works are completed before the monsoon.

Rs 3,786 Crore in Projects Approved

CM Gupta had convened a review meeting on development works being undertaken across various parts of the capital under the Chief Minister Development Fund (CMDF), the Delhi Village Development Board (DVDB) and the Trans-Yamuna Area Development Board (TYADB). The meeting was attended by DVDB Chairman Rajkumar Chauhan, TYADB Chairman Arvinder Singh Lovely and other senior officials of the departments. The Chief Minister emphasised that the pace of development works must be visible on the ground. CM stated that these development projects worth approximately Rs 3,786 crore have been approved so far under these three departments.

CM Gupta stated that ensuring that budgetary funds are utilised for development works remains a key priority of her government. She also directed officials to begin processes related to development works promptly at the start of the new financial year so that projects are completed within the stipulated timeframe.

Projects Under Chief Minister Development Fund (CMDF)

The Chief Minister informed that, to strengthen basic infrastructure in the capital and accelerate development at the local level, a large number of projects have been approved under the Chief Minister Development Fund (CMDF) scheme. So far, 3,812 development projects have received administrative approval under this scheme, with a total estimated cost of approximately Rs 1,798.85 crore. These projects include the construction of roads and drains, works related to water supply, installation of street lights, development of parks and other basic infrastructure facilities. She said that these works are being implemented through various agencies, including the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), the Public Works Department (PWD), the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) and TPDDL. The highest number of projects is being executed through the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

Village Development Projects Under DVDB

Following the review meeting, the Chief Minister said that the Delhi Government is continuously taking concrete steps for the holistic development of villages. In this direction, 707 development projects in various rural areas have been approved under the Delhi Village Development Board (DVDB), with an expenditure of approximately Rs 1,557 crore. She said that the objective of these schemes is to strengthen basic infrastructure in villages and improve the living standards of the residents. These works are being implemented through various government agencies. Among them, 411 projects have been assigned to the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, 293 projects to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and 3 projects to the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (DSIIDC). These development works are being carried out at a rapid pace.

Trans-Yamuna Development via TYADB

The Chief Minister also informed that to accelerate development in Trans-Yamuna, a total of 799 projects have been approved under the Trans-Yamuna Area Development Board (TYADB), with an expenditure of approximately Rs 430 crore. These include the construction of roads and drains across various Assembly constituencies, drinking water facilities, development of parks, installation of street lights, construction of community buildings, school buildings, footbridges and other infrastructure-related works.

CM Calls for Inter-Agency Coordination

CM directed all agencies to work in close coordination and expedite the completion of pending documentation and tender processes related to ongoing projects, so that development works across the capital can progress at a faster pace. (ANI)