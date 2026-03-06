Mayurbhanj district is focusing on water harvesting structures to combat the decreasing groundwater table. While 64% of cultivable land is irrigated, major projects like Subarnarekha and Deo aim to enhance irrigation, especially for the Rabi season.

Special focus is being given on water harvesting structures which will potentially increase the water table here, Mayurbhanj District Magistrate said.

"If you see the total percentage of irrigation in Mayurbhanj, it is around 64% of the total cultivable land. In Mayurbhanj, around four lakh hectares constitute cultivable land, and out of that, 64% has an assured irrigation facility. During Kharif, with rain-fed irrigation, we cover 100% of the cultivable area, but during Rabi, irrigation drops to about one lakh hectares," he told ANI.

Key Irrigation Projects

He detailed several key projects contributing to the district's irrigation capacity. "Major projects like the Subarnarekha Irrigation Project, Deo Irrigation Project, and medium irrigation schemes in Rairangpur and Karanjia subdivisions, including the Sulaipal dam, are helping improve irrigation potential. Alongside these, micro-irrigation, Mega Lift Irrigation, and deep borewell projects sanctioned by the Odisha Lift Irrigation Corporation are being implemented at both community and individual levels," Say said.

Addressing Groundwater Depletion

Addressing the challenges of groundwater depletion, the DM stressed the importance of water harvesting. "The groundwater table is decreasing, so we are focusing on water harvesting structures with the help of Panchayati Raj Department and Watershed Departments. These will not only replenish groundwater but also support future irrigation. Solar-powered irrigation projects will also be prioritised," he added.

Enhancing Subarnarekha Project's Potential

On the flagship Subarnarekha Irrigation Project, Say said, "More than 60,000 hectares are being covered through Subarnarekha, but irrigation potential during the Rabi season drastically decreases. To counter this, the Government of Odisha and the Government of India are sanctioning In-Stream Storage (ISS) and barrage structures, which will enhance irrigation and provide drinking water facilities in rural areas."

Future Priorities for Water Management

The DM also spoke about future priorities. "Apart from major projects like Subarnarekha, Budhabalanga, Sulaipal, and Deo, we are prioritising Mega Lift Irrigation. However, water availability in dams is a key factor. ISS projects, like those at Khairibhandhan in Jashipur and Budhabalanga, will increase irrigation coverage and provide assured drinking water to the rural areas."