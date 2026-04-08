PGIMER Chandigarh's Dermatology dept has achieved a landmark, ranked 1st in Asia for the third straight year and 19th globally by EduRank 2026. This reflects its commitment to academic excellence, research, and patient-centric care.

In a landmark achievement, the Department of Dermatology, Venereology & Leprology at PGIMER Chandigarh has been ranked 1st in Asia and 19th globally in Dermatology by EduRank in the 2026 ranking, said PGIMER on wednesday.

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According to PGIMER, the institute retained its No. 1 position in Asia for three consecutive years- 2024, 2025, and 2026 and further improved its global standing from 19th last year.

Director Applauds 'Hat-trick Milestone'

Expressing his happiness, Prof. Vivek Lal, Director, PGIMER, stated,"This outstanding global recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to academic excellence, research innovation, and patient-centric care. Being ranked 1st in Asia and 18th worldwide reflects the global impact of our scientific contributions based on an extensive body of high-quality research. I congratulate the Department of Dermatology for achieving this hat-trick milestone and bringing immense pride to the nation."

Standing Among Global Elites

The rankings are based on 5.26 million citations analysis across 329,000 academic publications from 806 universities in Asia.

PGIMER stated that among the institutions ranked above it globally, 14 are premier centres from the United States, including Harvard, Johns Hopkins, Mayo Clinic, and Stanford, while leading European institutions such as University College London and Charite, Berlin, also feature prominently. This underscores the elite global league in which PGIMER stands distinguished.

Head of Department on Continued Success

Sharing his perspective, Prof. Sanjeev Handa, Head, Department of Dermatology, PGIMER, noted that this continued recognition reflects the relentless dedication, teamwork, and academic rigour of the department. He emphasised that despite managing an average daily outpatient load of nearly 450 patients, the department has consistently delivered impactful research while maintaining the highest standards of clinical care and education.

Prof. Handa attributed this achievement to the collective efforts of his team of distinguished consultants, Dr. Davinder Parsad, Dr. Sunil Dogra, Dr. Dipankar De, Dr. Sendhil Kumaran, Dr. Tarun Narang, Dr. Rahul Mahajan, Dr. Vinay Keshavmurthy, and Dr. Vinod Sharma, along with an equally committed group of senior residents, whom he described as the backbone of the department. (ANI)