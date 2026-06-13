A Mega Job Fair in Agartala, under Tripura's MMDUP scheme, saw 1,500 youths engage with 16 employers offering 1,900 vacancies. The event, aimed at boosting employment and skill development, resulted in about 300 candidates being shortlisted.

In a major boost to employment generation and skill-based workforce development, the Directorate of Skill Development, Government of Tripura, successfully organised a Mega Job Fair 2026 under the Mukhyamantri Dakhyata Unnayan Prakalpa (MMDUP) scheme at the Women's Model ITI in Indranagar, Agartala.

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According to a release issued by the Tripura Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Friday, the day-long recruitment drive, held from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM, brought together skilled unemployed youth and leading employers on a common platform aimed at enhancing employment opportunities and strengthening industry linkages.

Fair Details and Participation

A total of 16 reputed employers participated in the job fair, including organisations from Tripura as well as prominent companies from major employment hubs such as Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru. Collectively, the participating companies offered nearly 1,900 vacancies across diverse sectors and trades, providing a wide range of career opportunities for aspiring candidates.

The event witnessed an overwhelming response from job seekers, with approximately 1,500 candidates from various districts of Tripura attending the fair. Participants actively engaged in recruitment processes, interviews, counselling sessions and direct interactions with company representatives throughout the day.

Outcomes and Objectives

According to officials, around 300 candidates were shortlisted by participating employers at the conclusion of the recruitment process, marking a significant achievement in connecting skilled youth with potential employers.

The Mega Job Fair was organised with the objective of bridging the gap between trained manpower and industry requirements while creating sustainable livelihood opportunities for the state's youth. Officials noted that the initiative reflects the growing demand for skill-based employment and the increasing readiness of Tripura's youth to participate in the evolving job market, the CMO stated.

The Directorate of Skill Development stated that such employment-oriented initiatives under the MMDUP scheme are playing a crucial role in enhancing employability, facilitating industry partnerships and promoting economic empowerment among young people across the state.

The successful conduct of the Mega Job Fair underscores the Government of Tripura's continued commitment to skill development, workforce readiness and employment generation, helping create a stronger foundation for inclusive growth and sustainable development in the state.