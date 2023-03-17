Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PFI sought to establish Islamic rule in India by 2047: NIA

    "Once recruited into the PFI, Muslim youth were sent to the training camps organised by the accused PFI cadre where they were trained in the use of lethal weapons to kill their 'targets' by attacking their vital body parts such as throat, stomach, head etc," the agency said. 

    PFI sought to establish Islamic rule in India by 2047: NIA
    Author
    PTI News
    First Published Mar 17, 2023, 4:06 PM IST

    The National Investigation Agency has filed a supplementary charge sheet against five members of the Popular Front of India (PFI) for allegedly provoking and radicalising impressionable Muslim youths, recruiting them and imparting weapons training in specifically organized training camps.
      
    In its supplementary charge sheet filed before a special court in Hyderabad on Thursday, the agency has invoked criminal conspiracy, promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion and provisions of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against Shaik Raheem, Shaik Vahaid Ali, Jafrulla Khan Pathan, Shaik Riyaz Ahmed and Abdul Waris.

    "The accused persons charged yesterday are trained PFI cadre who were found involved in provoking and radicalising impressionable Muslim youth, recruiting them into the PFI and imparting weapons training in specifically organized PFI training camps," the NIA spokesperson said.

    She said the aim was to carry out violent terrorist activities in furtherance of the conspiracy to establish Islamic rule in the country by 2047.

    "These PFI cadres misinterpreted religious texts and proclaimed that a violent form of Jihad was necessary to alleviate the sufferings of Muslims in India. Once recruited into the PFI, the Muslim youth were sent to the training camps organised by the accused PFI cadre, where they were trained in the use of lethal weapons to kill their 'targets' by attacking their vital body parts such as throat, stomach, head etc," the agency said. 

    Also Read: Cow cess of Rs 10 per bottle will be imposed on sale of liquor bottles in Himachal Pradesh

    The NIA had, in August last year, taken over from the Telangana Police investigation into the case of an alleged criminal conspiracy hatched by PFI leaders and cadre to recruit and radicalise youth and organise training camps to put them through arms training for carrying acts of terror and violence.

    The agency filed the first charge sheet against 11 accused in the case in December last year. "On completion of further investigations into the case pertaining to the criminal conspiracy hatched by PFI leaders and cadre to recruit and radicalise youth and organise training camps to put them through arms training for carrying acts of terror and violence, the National Investigation Agency filed a supplementary charge sheet on March 16, 2023, against five accused in NIA Special Court, Hyderabad in the Nizamabad PFI case," the NIA spokesperson said. 

    The agency said the PFI and its many affiliates were declared an 'unlawful association' by the Union Home Ministry in September 2022 after its involvement in violent activities came to light during investigations carried out by various state police and national agencies.

    'Amritpal is an ISI tool...' Ex-Khalistan leader Jaswant Singh exposes 'Waris Punjab De' chief

    Last Updated Mar 17, 2023, 4:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ED seeks Manish Sisodia's custody for 7 more days, ex-deputy CM's bungalow allotted to Atishi AJR

    ED seeks Manish Sisodia's custody for 7 more days, ex-deputy CM's bungalow allotted to Atishi

    Akhilesh Yadav in Kolkata, slams Centre for misusing central agencies; check details AJR

    Akhilesh Yadav in Kolkata, slams Centre for misusing central agencies; check details

    2 teachers identified as masterminds of Class 10 question paper leak: Assam DGP

    2 teachers identified as masterminds of Class 10 question paper leak: Assam DGP

    Cow cess of Rs 10 per bottle will be imposed on sale of liquor bottles in Himachal Pradesh

    Cow cess of Rs 10 per bottle will be imposed on sale of liquor bottles in Himachal Pradesh

    Himachal Pradesh Budget 2023 highlights: CM Sukhu announces subsidy on electric scooters for students AJR

    Himachal Pradesh Budget 2023 highlights: CM Sukhu announces subsidy on electric scooters for students

    Recent Stories

    Malayalam actor Innocent Vareed health updates: Renowned star hospitalised in Kochi after feeling uneasy RBA

    Malayalam actor Innocent Vareed health updates: Renowned star hospitalised in Kochi after feeling uneasy

    India vs Australia, INd vs AUS 2022-23: Will Virat Kohli break Ricky Ponting exceptional ODI record in the series?-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: Will Virat Kohli break Ricky Ponting's exceptional ODI record in the series?

    Assam paper leak case: Modern Indian Language exams rescheduled for April 1 - adt

    Assam paper leak case: Modern Indian Language exams rescheduled for April 1

    ED seeks Manish Sisodia's custody for 7 more days, ex-deputy CM's bungalow allotted to Atishi AJR

    ED seeks Manish Sisodia's custody for 7 more days, ex-deputy CM's bungalow allotted to Atishi

    Sanjay Dutt visits Saint Ashmuqam, Hazrat Zain-u-din Reshi shrines in Kashmir to pay his obeisance RBA

    Sanjay Dutt visits Saint Ashmuqam, Hazrat Zain-u-din Reshi shrines in Kashmir to pay his obeisance

    Recent Videos

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon
    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon