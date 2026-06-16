On June 16, 2026, petrol and diesel prices across India remained unchanged despite a significant drop in global crude oil prices. This stability occurred after international markets corrected due to the reopening of the Hormuz Strait. State-run oil marketing companies held rates steady across major cities.

Petrol and diesel prices across India remained unchanged on June 16, 2026, offering no immediate relief to consumers despite a significant decline in global crude oil prices. The stability in retail fuel rates comes after international oil markets witnessed a sharp correction following the reopening of the Hormuz Strait, a crucial global shipping route for crude oil transportation.

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State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) continued to hold fuel prices steady across major cities, maintaining the rates that have remained in place since the most recent round of revisions. The decision comes even as international crude benchmarks retreated amid easing geopolitical concerns and improving supply expectations.

In the four major metropolitan cities—Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata—petrol and diesel prices saw no change from the previous day. The unchanged rates indicate that fluctuations in global crude prices do not immediately translate into corresponding changes at fuel stations, as domestic pricing also depends on taxes, transportation costs, exchange rates and oil marketing company margins.

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Petrol & Diesel Prices in Major Indian Cities (June 16, 2026)

City Petrol (Rs /Litre) Diesel (Rs /Litre) Delhi 102.12 95.20 Mumbai 111.21 97.83 Kolkata 113.51 99.82 Chennai 107.87 99.55 Bengaluru 110.89 98.80 Hyderabad 115.69 103.82

The latest price stability follows a period of fuel inflation. Reports note that petrol and diesel prices were increased four times during the previous month, resulting in higher fuel costs for consumers across the country. Despite the recent correction in crude oil prices, OMCs have yet to announce any reduction in retail fuel rates.

Industry observers are closely monitoring global oil markets to assess whether the decline in crude prices will be sustained long enough to influence domestic fuel pricing in the coming days. Any prolonged easing in international oil costs could create room for future reductions, though no official announcement has been made so far.

Consumers can check the latest fuel prices in their respective cities through the official websites and mobile applications of major oil retailers, including Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum. Fuel rates can also be accessed through SMS-based services offered by the companies.

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