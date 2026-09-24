Two women in Mumbai walked the streets at 3:30 AM and felt completely safe. Their experience has sparked praise for the city's open-minded culture.

In Mumbai, often considered one of the safest cities for women in India, two young women stepped out at 3:30 AM. Their experience was heartwarming and proves why the city is different. Nisha and her friend felt completely safe walking around India's financial capital in the middle of the night.

Social media often sees people giving "moral policing" lectures. But Mumbai, as a city, teaches us that if the mindset is right, women can feel safe even at 3:30 AM. Their clothing is not the problem. The problem lies in how people think.

Nisha and her friend stepped out in Mumbai at 3:30 AM and their experience was endearing. Nisha said it was past 3:30 and they were walking in the open air. They were alone, heading to the beach, and never once felt like it was the middle of the night. Even without any male companion, both felt safe together.

Nisha said they walked to the beach. Some people were drinking there, but nobody paid attention to the women. Nobody cared that two women had walked in. Nisha said, "I really feel like praising Mumbai so much that I might jinx it. But honestly, I love Mumbai."

In the caption, she wrote, "Only Mumbai people can understand this feeling." Cities like Mumbai should be motivation for every other city in the country. What does a good city look like? Mumbai's people are always known for their open-minded thinking. Such videos keep coming from Mumbai.

In the comments, people wrote, "The problem is never the clothes women wear. It is the mindset." One user wrote that Maharashtra is the most lively place, especially Mumbai, which is life itself. Another user said that if Mumbai is safe today, the biggest credit goes to Mumbai Police. Most users praised the people, the police, and a good society.