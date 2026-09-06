Petrol and diesel prices across major Indian cities remained unchanged on Sunday, September 6. This stability persists even as international crude oil prices hit a six-week high, driven by the ongoing US-Iran conflict and its impact on Middle East supplies.

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across major cities and some cities saw slight change on Sunday, September 6, even as oil prices held near six-week highs amid the ongoing US-Iran conflict and its impact on Middle East crude supplies. As state-run oil marketing companies kept fuel prices unchanged across Indian cities, here are the detailed city-wise petrol and diesel rates for today.

Petrol and Diesel Prices Today - September 6, 2026

City Petrol Rs Per Litre Diesel Rs Per Litre Delhi 102.12 95.20 Mumbai 111.18 97.83 Kolkata 113.47 99.82 Chennai 107.77 99.55 Bengaluru 110.93 98.80 Noida 102.12 95.56

What Drives Petrol and Diesel Prices?

Although domestic fuel prices are based on international crude prices, state-run oil marketing companies also take into account a number of other factors, including the rupee-dollar exchange rate, refining costs, taxes, dealer margins, and others, when determining fuel prices on a daily basis. As a result, not all changes in international crude prices result in changes in domestic fuel prices.

Crude Oil Price Update

In the seventh month of US-Iran war, renewed escalation this week marked fiercest clash since July and sparked a jump in oil prices. Due to disruption in global energy supplies in West Asia, Brent crude gained 7.6% while US crude rose nearly 10% this week.