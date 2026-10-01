Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary across cities due to local taxes, dealer commissions, and freight charges. Oil companies update fuel rates daily at six in the morning, reflecting global crude oil prices and currency fluctuations.

Petrol and diesel prices in India are being closely tracked on October 1, with motorists checking the latest rates before starting their journeys. Fuel prices can vary from one city to another because retail rates include several components, including central and state taxes, dealer commissions and other local charges.

State-run oil marketing companies follow the dynamic fuel pricing system, under which petrol and diesel rates are revised regularly. The system replaced the earlier fortnightly revision mechanism in June 2017. Under the current arrangement, fuel prices are updated around 6 am, taking into account factors linked to international crude oil prices and currency movements.

For consumers, this means the price displayed at a fuel station can differ depending on the city and state. Local taxation, particularly VAT, is one of the key reasons why the retail price of petrol and diesel is not uniform across India. Dealer margins, freight expenses and other components also contribute to the final amount paid by motorists.

Petrol and Diesel Rates Today - October 1

CIty Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 111.21 Rs 97.83 Kolkata Rs 113.51 Rs 99.82 Chennai Rs 107.77 Rs 99.55 Bengaluru Rs 111.68 Rs 99.56 Hyderabad Rs 116.15 Rs 104.23

The latest available data shows no change in the major metro-city rates compared with the previous readings for several of the key markets. Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai rates listed by NDTV were unchanged, while Bengaluru's petrol rate was also reported at the same level.

Hyderabad continues to have its own state-specific pricing structure, with the city's petrol and diesel rates reflecting local taxation and other regional components. The latest available Hyderabad data places petrol and diesel at the levels shown in the table above.

Global crude oil movements remain an important factor to watch because changes in international petroleum prices can eventually influence domestic fuel pricing. However, the retail price paid by consumers is also shaped by exchange rates, refining costs, freight, dealer commissions and taxes.

Motorists should therefore check the latest rate on the day of purchase rather than relying on previous-day figures, particularly when planning long-distance travel or monitoring monthly fuel expenses.