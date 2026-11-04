On November 4, 2026, petrol and diesel prices in major Indian cities remained stable despite fluctuations in global crude oil markets. This stability continues even after the government eliminated the petrol export duty and increased the diesel export levy.

Petrol and diesel prices across major Indian cities remained largely stable on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, offering little change for motorists despite fluctuations in international crude oil prices. Fuel consumers in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata and other cities can continue to check the latest retail rates before refuelling.

The domestic fuel price situation comes amid changes in the Centre's export duty structure for petroleum products. According to a Finance Ministry notification, the government reduced the additional export duty on petrol to zero per litre from October 31. Previously, the duty stood at Rs 2.50 per litre.

However, the government increased the export levy on diesel from Rs 8.50 per litre to Rs 11.50 per litre. Despite these changes, retail petrol and diesel prices across major Indian cities have remained largely unchanged.

Petrol and Diesel prices on November 4, 2026

City Petrol (per litre) Diesel (per litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 111.21 Rs 97.83 Kolkata Rs 113.51 Rs 99.82 Chennai Rs 107.76 Rs 99.55 Bengaluru Rs 111.68 Rs 99.56 Hyderabad Rs 116.15 Rs 104.23

Fuel prices vary between cities and states because of differences in Value Added Tax (VAT), transportation costs, freight charges and other local factors. State-specific taxation continues to play an important role in determining the final price consumers pay at petrol pumps.

Meanwhile, international crude oil prices witnessed fluctuations following a two-day decline. Traders are closely monitoring developments surrounding the ongoing US-Iran peace negotiations and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude traded near $97 per barrel after moving within a range of around $5. Brent crude, meanwhile, closed below $104 per barrel.

According to Bloomberg, citing a diplomat, Iran and the United States are reviewing fresh proposals from mediators aimed at resolving their differences. Iran's national security chief also expressed dissatisfaction with Washington's response, stating in a post on X that it had so far been "not satisfactory."

Tensions have continued around the Strait of Hormuz, with Tehran stepping up attacks on vessels passing through the strategically important waterway. US President Donald Trump has also warned of renewed strikes following the midterm elections.

Brent crude has climbed more than 70% this year amid the nine-month conflict, disrupting supplies from the Persian Gulf and creating volatility in global energy markets.