Amit Shah attended the Chhattisgarh Rajyotsav closing ceremony in Raipur, highlighting the state's shift toward peace and development while distributing financial aid to women under the Mahtari Vandan Yojana to support their economic growth.

Amit Shah Attends Chhattisgarh Rajyotsav Closing Ceremony

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah attended the closing and Rajya Alankaran Award ceremony of Chhattisgarh Rajyotsav 2026 as chief guest in Nava Raipur on Tuesday. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai presided over the ceremony. Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah said Chhattisgarh is emerging from the fear and violence of Naxalism and embarking on a new journey of peace, development and prosperity. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and through Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai’s efforts, new development opportunities are opening up in the state. He said Chhattisgarh was once described as a land that was rich while its people remained poor. In the coming ten years, not only will the land of Chhattisgarh remain prosperous, but its people will also become prosperous and happy.

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shah presented the prestigious Rajya Alankaran Award to individuals and institutions for outstanding contributions across various fields. He also transferred the 33rd instalment of Mahtari Vandan Yojana to the bank accounts of lakhs of women. Beginning his address with invocations to Bharat Mata, Bhagwan Ram and Chhattisgarh Mahtari, Shah extended greetings on the 26th anniversary of the state’s formation. He described the occasion as a day of pride, achievement and resolve: pride in the legacy of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who gave Chhattisgarh its identity as a separate state; achievement in fulfilling the resolve to eliminate Naxalism; and resolve to build a developed Chhattisgarh under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.

Government Resolve and Development

Paying tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Shah said Chhattisgarh’s creation in 2000 reflected his foresight and recognition of the region’s development needs. The objective was to provide better development opportunities and recognise regional aspirations. He said that while Atal Ji created Chhattisgarh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked towards transforming it. He also recalled development works undertaken during former Chief Minister Dr. Raman Singh’s tenure. Since its formation, the state has made significant progress across sectors and is now moving towards playing an important role in building a developed India.

Combating Naxalism

Referring to the campaign against Naxalism, Shah said Chhattisgarh’s tribal areas had endured violence and fear for many years. Forests that should have been known for mahua, tendupatta and folk songs were laid with landmines. Children who should have held books and pens were pushed towards violence. Naxal violence also damaged essential development infrastructure such as schools and roads. He said the Central and State Governments worked with a clear strategy and firm resolve to eliminate Naxalism. Praising the courage, dedication and sacrifice of Central security forces and Chhattisgarh Police personnel, he said their valour and local communities’ cooperation had created an environment of peace and development in affected areas.

Economic and Social Welfare Initiatives

Shah said the government’s policy is clear: those who abandon violence and surrender are allowed to rejoin mainstream society, while security forces act against those who break the law and endanger innocent citizens. Many people have surrendered and chosen to return to the mainstream during the campaign. He also referred to the rehabilitation of people who were left disabled due to Naxal violence. Efforts have been made to improve their lives by providing artificial limbs. He said discussions on human rights must also consider the rights of innocent civilians, tribal people, children and security personnel affected by Naxal violence.

Shah said Chhattisgarh is endowed with natural beauty, forest resources, mineral wealth and a rich cultural heritage. Naxalism had long prevented tourism potential in Bastar and other areas from being fully realised. An environment of security and peace would now create new opportunities in tourism, industry, trade and employment. Mentioning Chitrakote Waterfall, Tirathgarh Waterfall, Kanger Valley National Park, Maa Bamleshwari Temple, Maa Danteshwari Temple and Bastar Dussehra, he said these tourism and cultural attractions have immense potential to draw visitors from India and abroad. He expressed confidence that Chhattisgarh would establish itself among the country’s leading tourism states. Tourism expansion would generate employment for local youth, provide markets for handicrafts and traditional products, and strengthen rural and tribal economies, he said.

Cultural Heritage and Future Outlook

Praising Chhattisgarh’s rich folk culture, Shah said the state draws inspiration from Guru Ghasidas’s message of social equality and Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s teachings of service and truth. Service, social harmony and truthfulness are important values deeply embedded in the social life of Chhattisgarh. He said the State Government is preserving and promoting folk arts, tribal traditions and cultural heritage. Events such as Bastar Pandum and Bastar Olympics are bringing fresh recognition to tribal culture, sporting talent and traditional lifestyles. He mentioned Panthi, Pandavani, Raut Nacha, Karma and Saila, among other folk arts. Bastar’s traditional attire, cuisine, folk dances, handicrafts and cultural traditions have the potential to gain global recognition, he said, also praising Bastar Dussehra’s distinctive traditions.

Referring to the inauguration of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Park in Nava Raipur, Shah described it as an important initiative for environmental conservation and green development. Approximately 2,500 peepal saplings have been planted in the park. He said the government has resolved to develop Nava Raipur as ‘Peepal City’, with a target of planting five lakh peepal saplings. Finance, Housing and Environment Minister OP Choudhary has been assigned special responsibility for the campaign. The initiative would help develop Nava Raipur into a green, environmentally friendly city. Shah expressed confidence that it would become an important example of environmental conservation and planned urban development.

Shah praised Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Deputy Chief Ministers Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma. He said the State Government has fulfilled more than 70 per cent of the commitments under Modi’s guarantees within a short period. He said the government is continuously working on Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, commitments to farmers, Mahtari Vandan Yojana, minor forest produce, animal husbandry, and micro, small and medium enterprises, among other areas. Agriculture, forest resources, industry and the rural economy play important roles in Chhattisgarh’s development. The government is working to ensure that development benefits reach remote areas and the last person in society.

Highlighting Chhattisgarh's 26-year journey of development, Shah said the state has made remarkable economic, educational and infrastructure progress. Its annual budget has grown approximately 30-fold, per capita income 17-fold, and Gross State Domestic Product nearly 25-fold. During this period, the number of ITIs has doubled, engineering colleges have increased threefold, polytechnics sixfold, and colleges and universities approximately sixfold. He said that the state's literacy rate has increased from approximately 55 per cent to 80 per cent. He expressed confidence that the state’s journey would continue from fear to trust, resources to prosperity, and possibilities to achievements.

Mahtari Vandan Yojana and Awards

At the closing ceremony, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah released the 33rd instalment of Mahtari Vandan Yojana in Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai’s presence. A total of Rs. 632.63 crore was transferred through Direct Benefit Transfer to the bank accounts of 67,40,410 eligible women. The instalment benefited 67,33,502 women who had completed e-KYC, along with 6,908 women from Niyad Nella Nar camp areas. Under Mahtari Vandan Yojana, eligible married women receive financial assistance of Rs. 1,000 per month. The scheme aims to strengthen women’s financial position, increase their contribution towards meeting family needs and improve their financial capacity.

Shah presented the Rajya Alankaran Award to distinguished individuals, social workers, writers, artists, journalists, sportspersons and institutions for their contributions. The honours recognised achievements in tribal upliftment, social harmony, women’s empowerment, literature, art, culture, journalism, sports, agriculture, cooperation, medicine, labour, law, rural tourism and public service, among other fields. Congratulating the recipients, he said Chhattisgarh’s talented people and cultural heritage give the state its distinctive identity. Individuals doing outstanding work inspire society and contribute significantly to the state’s development.

Chief Minister's Address

Presiding over the ceremony, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai extended greetings on the 26th anniversary of Chhattisgarh’s formation. Paying tribute to former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, he said that it was due to his efforts that Chhattisgarh received the identity of a separate state and embarked on a new journey of development. The Chief Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sent a State Foundation Day message to Chhattisgarh’s approximately three crore citizens. The Prime Minister appreciated the state's development journey and extended his best wishes for its continued progress and prosperity. Sai thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for attending as chief guest. Despite his busy schedule, the Union Home Minister took time out for Chhattisgarh, graced the occasion with his presence among the people of the state and enhanced the dignity of the Rajya Alankaran Award ceremony.

Chief Minister Sai said Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah had expressed a clear resolve to eliminate Naxalism, setting a deadline of 31 March 2026. Over the past two years, he had visited Chhattisgarh more than a dozen times and travelled to remote Naxal-affected areas to encourage security forces and local citizens. The Chief Minister said significant success had been achieved against Naxalism through the cooperation of Central security forces, Chhattisgarh Police personnel and Bastar’s people. He paid tribute to the courage and sacrifice of security personnel who contributed to the campaign. Naxalism had long been a major obstacle to development, particularly in Bastar. With peace and security now being strengthened, development activities in education, healthcare, roads, electricity, communication, tourism and employment will gain fresh momentum.

Chief Minister Sai said the State Government is prioritising fulfilment of promises made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 2023 Assembly elections. Several promises have been fulfilled, including Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, farmers' welfare, Mahtari Vandan Yojana, increased remuneration for tendupatta collectors and Ramlala Darshan Yojana. He said approximately 68 lakh women receive Rs. 1,000 per month under Mahtari Vandan Yojana. More than Rs. 21,000 crore has been transferred to women’s bank accounts under the scheme so far. Over 55,000 devotees from the state have visited Ayodhya Dham for the darshan of Bhagwan Ram under Ramlala Darshan Yojana. The government is working to ensure that welfare schemes benefit every section of society.

Chief Minister Sai said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has resolved to make India a developed nation by 2047. In line with this goal, the State Government has prepared a vision document for a developed Chhattisgarh and is working towards its targets. He said Chhattisgarh is rich in mineral wealth, forest and agricultural resources, and natural diversity. Its people are known nationwide for their simplicity, hard work and warmth. The sentiment ‘Chhattisgarhiya Sable Badhiya’ expresses the state’s social and cultural identity. He expressed confidence that the combined efforts of the Central and State Governments would help Chhattisgarh achieve new heights of development, prosperity and well-being.

Chief Minister Sai congratulated all individuals and institutions receiving Rajya Alankaran Award. He said those doing outstanding work across society are invaluable assets to the state. Their achievements inspire younger generations towards social service, innovation, creativity and nation-building. He called upon citizens to participate actively in building a developed Chhattisgarh, saying collective efforts would create a prosperous, strong and happy state. Concluding his address, Shah appreciated the enthusiasm and participation of citizens who attended in large numbers despite the rain. Their attachment to their culture, State Foundation Day and development is inspiring, he said. He said their presence in the rain demonstrated their love and affection for Chhattisgarh. Extending State Foundation Day greetings, he paid respects to Chhattisgarh Mahtari. Deputy Chief Ministers Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma, State Government ministers, Members of Parliament, MLAs, other public representatives, senior officials, Rajya Alankaran Award recipients and a large number of citizens attended the ceremony.