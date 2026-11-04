YSRCP filed 16 complaints with the Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission, alleging electoral irregularities and urging the poll body to ensure safety and transparency in the upcoming local body elections as per Supreme Court directives.

YSRCP Escalates Election Irregularity Concerns to SEC

Tadepalli (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 4 (ANI): The YSRCP submitted 16 separate complaints to the State Election Commission, alleging negligence and failure to act against alleged irregularities during local body elections in Andhra Pradesh. Based on the complaints, the SEC has issued directions to all District Collectors, District Election Officers, and police officials, as per a party release.

In a letter addressed to the Commission, YSRCP leader Lella Appi Reddy alleged inaction by the election body regarding the reported incidents and cited non-compliance with directives issued by the Supreme Court. The party urged the Commission to hold responsible officials accountable and initiate immediate corrective measures in accordance with the orders of the apex court.

Demands for Enhanced Security and Surveillance

The party also urged the State Election Commission to arrange CCTV surveillance, videography and additional police deployment in accordance with Supreme Court directives. The party sought adequate security arrangements in Dharmavaram Rural Mandal, Mudigubba and Tadimarri mandals under the Dharmavaram Assembly constituency in Sri Sathya Sai district, as well as in Battalapalli mandal of the same district.

It also requested adequate police protection for SC and ST voters in Punabaka and Chillakur villages of Pellakur mandal in Tirupati district, and for polling agents at all polling stations. Similarly, it sought special security arrangements at polling stations numbered 56, 57, 58 and 59 in Nandigam mandal of Srikakulam district, as well as at sensitive polling stations in Hanumanthunipadu mandal of Markapuram district.

The YSRCP further requested the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces, webcasting and special security arrangements at key and highly sensitive polling stations in Chinnagottigallu and Ramachandrapuram mandals of Tirupati district. In the polling stations under the Palamaner Assembly constituency in Chittoor district, the party demanded additional police personnel, Central Armed Police Forces, 100 per cent webcasting and CCTV surveillance. In addition, it urged the SEC to ensure that officially appointed polling agents in all polling stations in Pellakur mandal of Tirupati district are allowed entry, so that free and fair elections can be conducted.

Allegations of Irregularities in Vote Counting and Administration

Additionally, the YSRCP also urged the Election Commission to take immediate action over incidents of alleged irregularities during municipal election vote counting. The party sought the SEC’s immediate intervention over the alleged expulsion of YSRCP candidates and counting agents during vote counting in Kuppam Municipality, followed by police action. It also raised concerns over alleged irregularities during vote counting in Kalyandurg Municipality in Anantapur district, where recounting was reportedly permitted only in wards won by the YSRCP.

The party further sought immediate intervention over incidents at the Chimakurthy counting centre in Prakasam district, where TDP leaders and their supporters allegedly obstructed YSRCP counting agents, while the police failed to take action. In addition, the YSRCP urged the SEC to order a fresh counting of votes in Wards 26 and 27 of Atmakur Municipality through an independent team, citing alleged irregularities during the recounting process and the entry of unauthorised persons into the counting hall.

The party also referred to alleged irregularities during the earlier Pulivendula ZPTC by-election, accusing Kadapa District Collector Cherukuri Sridhar, who was also serving as the District Election Officer, of allowing the election process to be conducted in a manner favourable to the ruling party. The complaint specifically alleged that the Collector ignored irregularities during the Pulivendula ZPTC by-election despite being aware of them. It stated that complaints had been received regarding irregularities in the distribution of voter slips and the shifting of large numbers of voters from one area to another, but no appropriate action had been taken.

Against this backdrop, the YSRCP requested an independent inquiry into these allegations and sought disciplinary action against officials found to have acted in a biased manner. The party also urged the SEC to remove such officials from election-related duties and take necessary steps to ensure that local body elections are conducted in a free and fair manner.

SEC Directives and Compliance

Meanwhile, In accordance with Supreme Court directives, the SEC instructed officials to install CCTV cameras or arrange videography at all polling stations, strong rooms and counting centres during the MPTC and ZPTC elections. The Commission also directed that all recordings be preserved until the expiry of the deadline for filing election petitions or until their final disposal. Furthermore, the SEC instructed the concerned officials to submit a report on the action taken on these complaints by 4:00 pm on November 4. (ANI)