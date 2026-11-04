Ghanakanta Gogoi, the primary suspect in the murder of five people in Guwahati, died in police firing after attempting to snatch an officer's weapon while being transported to Sivasagar district.

Suspect Killed in Police Encounter

Ghanakanta Gogoi, who was allegedly involved in the shooting deaths of five people in Guwahati, died after police opened fire at him when he allegedly attempted to snatch a police officer's service pistol during transportation in Assam's Sivasagar district, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Papori Chetia said on Wednesday.

According to Chetia, Gogoi was being brought from Guwahati to Sivasagar in connection with Sivasagar Police Station Case No. 108/26 when he requested to step out of the police vehicle to relieve himself at Phulpanichiga. The SSP said that as Gogoi stepped out of the vehicle, he attempted to snatch the service pistol of Sub-Inspector Debashish Sharma, who was also the investigating officer in the case.

Details of the Incident

"While coming out of the vehicle, because he is a trained professional shooter, he tried to snatch the service pistol of our officer, who is also the investigating officer," Chetia said. She said that two to three rounds were fired during the scuffle, with two bullets hitting the police vehicle. To prevent further injury and assault on the officer, one of the police personnel accompanying the team fired back from his service weapon.

Gogoi sustained injuries in the firing and was being taken to the hospital when he died, the SSP said. Sub-Inspector Debashish Sharma sustained an injury to his right leg during the incident. Responding to a question about his condition, Chetia said, "He is stable now. He is stable." Further details regarding the incident are awaited.

Background of the Guwahati Shootings

This comes after the Paltan Bazar Police Station received information about multiple gunshots at around 9 pm on October 26. Police teams immediately reached the hotel, where four people were found dead inside the reception area, while two others were found injured on the approach road. The injured were shifted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where one of them subsequently succumbed to his injuries. One person remains under treatment at the hospital.

The deceased were identified as Bhudev Bharali (65), a resident of Barpeta; Helena Bharali (58), Debarshi Kashyap (39) and Rinika Kashyap (30), all residents of Nabin Nagar in Guwahati; and Narayan Das (48), a resident of Barpeta. (ANI)

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